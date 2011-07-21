Brandon Eley is the Interactive Director for Kelsey Advertising & Design and the co-author of Online Marketing Inside Out.
Brandon's articles
Working Successfully with Contractors
By Brandon Eley,
Sharpen Your Professional Toolkit
By Brandon Eley,
Copycat Startups: When is it OK to Steal Ideas?
By Brandon Eley,
SuperBowl Shows Traditional Media Still Converts
By Brandon Eley,
What Expectations Are You Setting With Clients?
By Brandon Eley,
Tips for Designing an Amazing Proposal
By Brandon Eley,
How To Increase Conversions by 50% Overnight
By Brandon Eley,
In this article, Brandon Eley will give you four tips how to increase conversions by 50% overnight.
3 Step Plan to Grow Your Business in 2012
By Brandon Eley,
Don’t Give Clients What They Want
By Brandon Eley,
When to Say No to Work
By Brandon Eley,
Client Red Flags to Look Out For
By Brandon Eley,
If you're a freelance developer, this article is for you. In this article, Brandon Eley will teach you the client red flags to look out for.
Start Planning for 2012
By Brandon Eley,
In this article, we will talk about Brandon Eley previous year(2011) and his goal for the next year(2012).
Are You Obsolete?
By Brandon Eley,
When Customers Lie
By Brandon Eley,
Know Your Message
By Brandon Eley,
You Don’t Have To Be First, You Just Have To Be Better
By Brandon Eley,
What Marketers Can Learn from Apple’s Siri
By Brandon Eley,
Perception is Reality
By Brandon Eley,
In this article, Brandon Eley talks about story in Entreleadership by Dave Ramsey about a successful business owner whose business profited over a million dollars a year.
Can Retargeting Boost Your Bottom Line?
By Brandon Eley,
The Pitch is as Important as the Proposal
By Brandon Eley,
The Customer is Always Right? Netflix Ditches Qwikster
By Brandon Eley,
Saving Money = Making Money
By Brandon Eley,
Two Important Lessons from the AWS Failure
By Brandon Eley,
In this topic, we'll talk about Two Important Lessons from the AWS Failure, September 2011 Edition by the Interactive Director of Kelsey Advertising & Design, Brandon Eley.
Show Your Customers You Care
By Brandon Eley,
The Key to Creating Passionate Brand Ambassadors
By Brandon Eley,
Think Before Asking for a Retweet
By Brandon Eley,
In this article, Brandon Eley share his experience about his presentation, offering coupon code to his followers. Take a look for the full story!
Turn Off the Television
By Brandon Eley,
The Other Side of the Sales Funnel
By Brandon Eley,
Marketing 101: The Sales Process
By Brandon Eley,
In this article, Brandon Eley will discuss the sales process from the perspective of a potential customer of high-quality stereo headphones.
Working With Agencies – Part II
By Brandon Eley,