Behrooz is a full stack developer specializing in the MEAN stack. He holds a PhD in industrial and systems engineering, with expertise in the areas of operations research, data analytics, algorithm design, and efficiency. When not developing, he enjoys teaching and learning new things.
Behrooz's articles
Build a Search Engine with Node.js and Elasticsearch
JavaScript
By Behrooz Kamali,
Behrooz Kamali takes an in-depth look at elasticsearch — a scalable, high-performance search engine — demonstrating how to integrate it into a Node project.
How to Create a Node.js Cluster for Speeding Up Your Apps
JavaScript
By Behrooz Kamali,
In this article Behrooz Kamali explains how to create a Node.js cluster for speeding up an application.