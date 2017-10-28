Ben is co-founder and managing director at fffunction, a design agency in the South West of the UK. He trained as a product designer in the late 1990's and moved into the field of digital design shortly after. In doing so he brought user centred design principles to this relatively new field and has been applying them to digital projects ever since. At fffunction he wears many hats, but can be mostly be found solving design problems, running workshops, organising content into information architectures, sketching interfaces, building prototypes, and testing them with users.