Ben Coleman
Ben is co-founder and managing director at fffunction, a design agency in the South West of the UK. He trained as a product designer in the late 1990's and moved into the field of digital design shortly after. In doing so he brought user centred design principles to this relatively new field and has been applying them to digital projects ever since. At fffunction he wears many hats, but can be mostly be found solving design problems, running workshops, organising content into information architectures, sketching interfaces, building prototypes, and testing them with users.
Ben's article
How to Make Paper Prototypes
Design & UX
By Ben Coleman,
There are no rules for making paper prototypes––that is what's great about it. You just need materials that are commonly found in any home or office.