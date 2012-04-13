Aaron Saray
Aaron Saray is a PHP Web Developer based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. The author and technical editor of multiple PHP and Web Technology books, organizer of the Milwaukee PHP Users Group, and overall good guy, Aaron continually shares his knowledge, tips and tricks, and leadership skills through his blog.
Aaron's articles
Debugging PHP Code with FirePHP
For quick debugging and application-level logging, FirePHP can play an important role in debugging your PHP code. Learn how to install and use FirePHP.
Giving Your First PHP Presentation
