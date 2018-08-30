Angela's articles
Is the Rise of Millennial Women in Tech Just an Illusion?
Entrepreneur
By Angela Phung,
Are more younger women entering the tech industry? Or have women always been involved but tend to leave the industry as they get older?
Get to Know the Winners of the Alibaba Cloud Competition
Web
By Angela Phung,
As you may have seen, we’ve recently partnered with Alibaba Cloud to find the best tips and tutorials for making the most out of Alibaba Cloud Services.
Tech Recruiting, Finding Niches & Starting Your Own Business
Entrepreneur
By Angela Phung,
In this interview, Joe Woodham discusses recruiting for a tech start-up, finding your niche, and starting your own business.