Ash is an eCommerce consultant and founder of New York-based creative commerce agency Motif, helping eCommerce businesses with conversion-driven solutions. Ash is also building Checkoutify, a system to help thwart abandoned checkouts on eCommerce stores.
Ash's articles
How Analytics Can Explain Your Abandoned Checkouts
Design & UX
By Ash Ome,
Using Google Analytics and Crazy Egg, Ash Ome shows how to detect where users are leaving your site, understand why they’re leaving, and how to fix this.
How to Analyze Heatmaps and Create A/B Tests with Crazy Egg
Design & UX
By Ash Ome,
Ash Ome introduces Crazy Egg, showing why its heatmap and A/B testing tools makes it so useful for spotting and fixing website UX problems.