Afshin Mehrabani is a software engineer and an open source programmer. He is also a computer software engineering student. He started with programming and PHP web development when he was 12 years old. Later, he entered the Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization. He was ranked first and has also bagged a golden medal in a competition on web development in his country. He also became a member of the Iran's National Elite Foundation by producing a variety of new programming ideas.