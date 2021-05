Dr. Adam Koprowski got his PhD in Computer Science at the Eindhoven University of Technology. Afterwards he joined MLstate, where he was part of the R&D team, working on the new web programming language: Opa. At the moment he holds the position of the Opa Tech Evangelist. He's a huge fan of functional programming, especially in the context of web development. In his free time he likes to run marathons (11 so far).