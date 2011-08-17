Adrian has a strong passion for all things new media, and has been known to dream of electric sheep. The words “usability”, “user-centered design”, and “user-experience design” make him smile. Adrian was recently the web developer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, and now works as an Information Architect for Appnovation Technologies in Vancouver, BC. When not immersed in new media you can usually find him running around an Ultimate (Frisbee) field. No, it's not just a sport for hippies!