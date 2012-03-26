AJ Makoni
Adler "AJ" Makoni lives in Lusaka, Zambia, and run the IT firm RockWorks Enterprise. He's concentrated on software development as of late and has developed MyEdux, record management software that's currently being deployed in various educational institutions through Zambia. AJ likes to learn different things and to party on the weekends. He's intending in taking some piloting lessons this spring in the Netherlands.
AJ's article
How I Faked Scheduled Database Dumps Without Cron
PHP
By AJ Makoni,