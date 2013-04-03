Andrew loves playing with technology, especially at the intersection of the web, mobile tech, ubicomp, and data. He has been creating digital solutions globally since the dawn of the Web for brands including Nintendo, peoplesound, Sony, Cotton On, the Melbourne Cup, and Optus. Andrew is the CTO for JBA, a data agency in Melbourne, Australia,
Andrew's article
Selective Content Loading
JavaScript
By Andrew Fisher,
Andrew Fisher explains the cooncept of selective content loading, a responsive web design technique