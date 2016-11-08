Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Alex Hollis graduated from Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Finance. Following graduation, he joined Teach for America, teaching high school physics in the Mississippi Delta, where he became passionate about education and standardized test preparation. After holding several product-oriented positions at various technology start ups, Alex founded BeatTheWonderlic.com, which focuses on preparing job candidates and college applicants for the Wonderlic test.