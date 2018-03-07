Andrew Davidson
Andrew is a product manager at MongoDB responsible for MongoDB's suite of cloud products including MongoDB Atlas and Cloud Manager. Andrew played a major role in the success of MongoDB's on-prem management tool, Ops Manager. Before joining MongoDB, Andrew worked with Google for 3 years after earning his physics degree at UC Berkeley.
Building a New Parse Server & MongoDB Atlas-Based Application
Andrew Davidson shows you a step by step guide on how to build a robust and performant application with Parse Server and MongoDB Atlas.