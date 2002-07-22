abrazell
Aaron Brazell is the senior technology manager for b5media, a new media network. He is a well known and respected voice in the world of blogging and social media and has a passion for written communication. He has been developing in PHP for six years and has been actively involved with WordPress for nearly three years. He writes on his blog, Technosailor and is available for WordPress consulting
Aaron's articles
The Blogger’s Primer
Programming
By abrazell,
Introducing Cron
Programming
By abrazell,
Secure Your Linux Server
Programming
By abrazell,
The Forum Moderator’s Guide To Life – Parts 1 and 2
Web
By abrazell,
Interview – Kevin Yank of SitePoint.com
Programming
By abrazell,
Approaching Not-For-Profits – Part 3: A Typical Client Case Study
Blogs
By abrazell,
Approaching Not-For-Profits – Part 2: Landing The Job
Blogs
By abrazell,
Approaching Not-For-Profits – Part 1: Understand the Market
Blogs
By abrazell,
Review – IsolSoft Support Center v1.5: Trouble Ticketing Made Easy
Web
By abrazell,