Anthony Back
Anthony is the head of content and research at Intrepid Ventures. Realizing the revolutionary nature of blockchain technology and the existence of a significant knowledge gap among entrepreneurs, industry, and government, Anthony now concentrates his time researching potential use cases and the impact of the technology on global industries.
Anthony's articles
Blockchain in Insurance: Realizing Critical Growth Opportunities
Web
By Anthony Back,
How a revitalized insurance industry powered by blockchain technology can find much needed growth in the emerging economies of Asia.
How Blockchain Can Help Re-invent Healthcare
Web
By Anthony Back,
Ever wondered about blockchain applications in healthcare? This post will introduce the potential of blockchain, and issues that stand in the way of change.