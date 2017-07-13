HTML & CSS
Article
By Craig Buckler

7 of the Best Code Playgrounds

By Craig Buckler
Front-end code playgrounds

This is the updated version of an article published on 15th February, 2013. Updates include: featured image, information related to some of the services, replacement of Tinkerbin because the service is no longer active.

A variety of front-end code playgrounds have appeared over the years. The majority offer a quick and dirty way to experiment with client-side code and share with others. Typical features include:

  • color-coded HTML, CSS and JavaScript editors
  • a preview window — many update on the fly without a refresh
  • HTML pre-processors such as HAML
  • LESS, SASS and Stylus CSS pre-processing
  • inclusion of popular JavaScript libraries
  • developer consoles and code validation tools
  • sharing via a short URL
  • embedding demonstrations in other pages
  • code forking
  • zero cost (or payment for premium services only)
  • showing off your coding skills to the world!

The best feature: they allow you to test and keep experimental front-end code snippets without the rigmarole of creating files, firing up your IDE or setting up a local server. Here are seven of the best …

If, on the other hand, you’re curious about online code playgrounds that will let you share back-end code too, head over to James Hibbard’s A Round up of Online Code Playgrounds for more information.

JSFiddle

JSFiddleJSFiddle was one of the earliest code playgrounds and a major influence for all which followed. Despite the name, it can be used for any combination of HTML, CSS and JavaScript testing. It’s looking a little basic today, but still offers advanced functionality such as Ajax simulation.

 
 
 

CodePen

CodePenThe prize for the best-looking feature-packed playground goes to CodePen. The service highlights popular demonstrations (“Pens”) and Projects, which is an online Integrated Development Environment you can use to build and deploy web projects, a feature only added in March 2017. It offers advanced functionality such as sharing and embedding of Pens, adding external JS and CSS libraries, popular preprocessors, and tons more. The PRO service provides cross-browser testing, pair-programming and teaching options starting from just $9 per month.

CSS Deck

CSS DeckThis may be named CSS Deck, but it’s a fully-fledged HTML, CSS and JavaScript playground with social and collaboration features. It’s similar to CodePen (I don’t know who influenced who!) but you might prefer it.

JS Bin

JS BinJS Bin was started by JS guru Remy Sharp. It concentrates on the basics and handles them exceedingly well. it also offers a handy JavaScript console. Recommended.

Dabblet

DabbletAnother early playground, Dabblet started life as an HTML5/CSS3 demonstration system by Lea Verou with JavaScript facilities. It looks gorgeous and autoprefixes all your CSS if needed.

Plunker

Fron-end Code Playgrounds: PlunkerPlunker lets you add multiple files, including community generated templates, to kick-start your project. Just like CodePen, with Plunker you can create working demos, also in collaboration with other devs, and share your work. Plunker’s source code is free and lives on its GitHub repository.

Liveweave

Liveweave Code PlaygroundLiveweave is one more online HTML5, CSS3 & JavaScript editor with live preview capabilities. It offers code-hinting for HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and jQuery and lets you download your project as a zip file.

You can also add external libraries such as jQuery, AndgularJS, Bootstrap etc. quite easily in your workspace. Furthermore, Liveweave offers a ruler to help you code responsive designs and a “Team Up” feature which has the same features as JSFiddle’s collaborative editing.

I guess I missed your favorite?…

Craig Buckler
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler

  • I probably use JSFiddle the most, but I find the service very flaky; half the time it’s down or just really slow.

    And http://tinker.io is a better alternative to tinkerbin.com imo.

  • Pierre

    JS Fiddle has always worked for me. I’ve tried Code Pen but it brings Chrome to it’s knees every time I load up the homepage. I find if I want to see some cutting edge code I visit code pen and have to be prepared to wait and wait and wait for it to load.

    However if I just want to get in and get to work quickly, JS Fiddle works every time. There’s something to be said for simplicity.

  • Max

    http://bin.jhere.net is a playground that my friend @thingsinjars built to hack with maps, so devs can test their code that uses my jHERE jQuery plugin to make beautiful maps.

    But http://bin.jhere.net is not only about maps, it’s in fact a full featured, mobile friendly JS playground with the possibility of saving and sharing code via Github Gists. And it’s open source.

  • CSS Deck use it quite easy

  • Nelson

    I like using JS Bin because it’s fast and for its simplicity.

  • Yes, I use jsFiddle all the time, but it has become very slow :(

  • Sergiu Z

    I’ve used jsfiddle in the past and liked it. I also use http://writecodeonline.com/php/ for testing some basic PHP lines if needed.

  • DAZ

    You could also have a go at writing your own!

    Here’s an article I wrote for RubySource about how to do it using Sinatra:
    http://rubysource.com/fiddling-around-with-sinatra/

  • DAZ

    Here’s the finished example – you can use loads of HTML pre-processors, sass, less and coffeescript:
    http://riddle.herokuapp.com

Design & UX

SVG Tip: Create a Bold Vector Halftone Graphic in Under 2 Minutes

This is a section from a 500 year old woodcut from perhaps the 'Andy Warhol of woodcut artists' - Albrecht Dürer. Woodcut is an...
Alex Walker, a day ago
2 Comments
HTML & CSS

6 Free Material Design CSS Frameworks for 2017 Compared

Giannis Konstantinidis lists some great Material Design CSS frameworks and compares them to make it easier for you to choose what best...
Giannis Konstantinidis, 2 days ago
Get the latest in Front-end, once a week, for free.