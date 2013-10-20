Load PDF into iframe and call print
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Code snippet to Load PDF into iframe and call print. Also see: 10 JQUERY PRINT PAGE OPTIONS.
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
function print(url)
{
var _this = this,
iframeId = 'iframeprint',
$iframe = $('iframe#iframeprint');
$iframe.attr('src', url);
$iframe.load(function() {
_this.callPrint(iframeId);
});
}
//initiates print once content has been loaded into iframe
function callPrint(iframeId) {
var PDF = document.getElementById(iframeId);
PDF.focus();
PDF.contentWindow.print();
}
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
