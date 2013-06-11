Skip to main content

5 jQuery Mobile Gallery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

In this post we are sharing you few good jQuery Mobile Gallery Plugins to display those lovely pictures you have on your mobile! They are simple and lightweight only for JQuery Mobile. Have fun! :)

1. ImageFlip

Simple JQuery Mobile Image Gallery Plugin

ImageFlip.jpg
SourceDemo

2. PhotoSwipe

Image Gallery for mobile and touch devices

PhotoSwipe.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Galleria

It is a JavaScript image gallery framework that simplifies the process of creating beautiful image galleries for the web and mobile devices.

Galleria.jpg
SourceDemo

4. TouchTouch

A Touch Optimized Gallery Plugin

TouchTouch.jpg
SourceDemo

5. jQuery Mobile Plugins

Plugins for jQuery Mobile 1.20

jQuery-Mobile-Plugins.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

