5 jQuery Mobile Gallery Plugins

In this post we are sharing you few good jQuery Mobile Gallery Plugins to display those lovely pictures you have on your mobile! They are simple and lightweight only for JQuery Mobile. Have fun! :)

1. ImageFlip

Simple JQuery Mobile Image Gallery Plugin



2. PhotoSwipe

Image Gallery for mobile and touch devices



3. Galleria

It is a JavaScript image gallery framework that simplifies the process of creating beautiful image galleries for the web and mobile devices.



4. TouchTouch

A Touch Optimized Gallery Plugin



5. jQuery Mobile Plugins

Plugins for jQuery Mobile 1.20



