10+ jQuery Sticky Scroll Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Today’s post is a collection of good jQuery plugins which handle scrolling of elements to keep them in view (sticky scroll) when you scroll the webpage down. Enjoy.

1. Sticky

A jQuery plugin that gives you the ability to make any element on your page always stay visible.

Sticky.jpg
Source + Demo

2. stickyMojo

A contained sticky sidebar jQuery plugin brought to you by MojoTech. It is lightweight, fast, flexible and compatible with Firefox, Chrome, Safari, and IE8+.

stickyMojo.jpg
Source

3. Sticky Sidebar jQuery plugin

Allows you to set a number of sidebar or floating boxes that follow the user down the page as they scroll.

Sticky-Sidebar.jpg
SourceDemo

4. lockfixed jQuery plugin

A jQuery plugin which allows for DOM elements to be positioned anywhere on the page, and lock within the user’s viewport when scrolling.

LockFixed.jpg
SourceDemo

5. stickyfloat

This plugin makes it possible to have a fixed position element that is relative to it’s parent. A normal fixed positioned element would be “out of context” and is very difficult to use in the most common situations with fluid designs.

StickyFloat.jpg
SourceDemo

6. Sticky Footer

This Sticky Footer can contain any kind of content and is ready to be used in your website. You can build your own menu and use from 1 to 12 columns to display your content.

StickyFooter.jpg
SourceDemo

7. Sticklr

Sticky Side Panel CSS3 + jQuery Plugin

Sticklr.jpg
SourceDemo

8. fixedposition

A powerful CSS attribute, that allows you to fix a HTML element to a position on the page, irrespective of user interaction. Put simply, if the user scrolls, it stays put.

FixedPosition.jpg
Source + Demo

9. jQuery Sticky Sidebar

Sticky sidebar for your content.

jQuery-Sticky-Sidebar.jpg
Source + Demo

10. jquery.fixer.js

Fix element like any other plugins it do.

jQueryFixerjs.jpg
Source + Demo

11. StickyScroll

A jQuery plugin for creating elements that ‘stick’ to the top of the window when scrolling down the page.

StickyScroll.jpg
SourceDemo

12. Sticky-Element

jQuery plugin to make an element scroll with the page inside the boundaries of a specified container or the window.

Sticky-Element.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

