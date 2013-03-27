10+ jQuery Sticky Scroll Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Today’s post is a collection of good jQuery plugins which handle scrolling of elements to keep them in view (sticky scroll) when you scroll the webpage down. Enjoy.
1. Sticky
A jQuery plugin that gives you the ability to make any element on your page always stay visible.
2. stickyMojo
A contained sticky sidebar jQuery plugin brought to you by MojoTech. It is lightweight, fast, flexible and compatible with Firefox, Chrome, Safari, and IE8+.
3. Sticky Sidebar jQuery plugin
Allows you to set a number of sidebar or floating boxes that follow the user down the page as they scroll.
4. lockfixed jQuery plugin
A jQuery plugin which allows for DOM elements to be positioned anywhere on the page, and lock within the user’s viewport when scrolling.
5. stickyfloat
This plugin makes it possible to have a fixed position element that is relative to it’s parent. A normal fixed positioned element would be “out of context” and is very difficult to use in the most common situations with fluid designs.
6. Sticky Footer
This Sticky Footer can contain any kind of content and is ready to be used in your website. You can build your own menu and use from 1 to 12 columns to display your content.
7. Sticklr
Sticky Side Panel CSS3 + jQuery Plugin
8. fixedposition
A powerful CSS attribute, that allows you to fix a HTML element to a position on the page, irrespective of user interaction. Put simply, if the user scrolls, it stays put.
9. jQuery Sticky Sidebar
Sticky sidebar for your content.
10. jquery.fixer.js
Fix element like any other plugins it do.
11. StickyScroll
A jQuery plugin for creating elements that ‘stick’ to the top of the window when scrolling down the page.
12. Sticky-Element
jQuery plugin to make an element scroll with the page inside the boundaries of a specified container or the window.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
