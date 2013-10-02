Writing an Awesome Build Script with Grunt
JavaScript
Grunt is a fantastic build system for web development, but it can be tricky to set up. In this guide, you’ll learn to configure Grunt to build a modern web project. When you’re done, your Gruntfile will be able to:
- Copy files from a source directory to a build directory
- Remove build files
- Compile Stylus files and add vendor prefixes to them
- Compile CoffeeScript
- Minify CSS and JavaScript
- Compile Jade
- Automatically build source files when they’re modified
- Run a development server
Getting started
If you haven’t already done so, install Node.js and NPM. You also need to install the Grunt command line interface by running
npm install -g grunt-cli. This allows you to run the
grunt command from anywhere on your system.
Create a
package.json with the content below.
json
{
"name": "grunt_tutorial",
"description": "An example of how to set up Grunt for web development.",
"author": "Landon Schropp (http://landonschropp.com)",
"dependencies": {
"grunt": "0.x.x",
"grunt-autoprefixer": "0.2.x",
"grunt-contrib-clean": "0.5.x",
"grunt-contrib-coffee": "0.7.x",
"grunt-contrib-connect": "0.4.x",
"grunt-contrib-copy": "0.4.x",
"grunt-contrib-cssmin": "0.6.x",
"grunt-contrib-jade": "0.8.x",
"grunt-contrib-jshint": "0.6.x",
"grunt-contrib-stylus": "0.8.x",
"grunt-contrib-uglify": "0.2.x",
"grunt-contrib-watch": "0.5.x"
},
"engine": "node >= 0.10"
}
This file defines your project as an NPM package and declares your project’s dependencies. Each dependency has a version number. For example,
grunt-contrib-copy: "0.4.x" tells NPM to install the latest 0.4 version of the
grunt-contrib-copy package. Run
npm install in your console to install the dependencies.
Copy
A good build script always keeps the source code separate from the build files. This separation allows you to destroy the build without affecting your source and prevents you from accidentally editing the build.
To get started, you’ll make Grunt copy the files from a
source directory to a
build directory. Create a
Gruntfile.js file and paste the following into it:
javascript
module.exports = function(grunt) {
// configure the tasks
grunt.initConfig({
copy: {
build: {
cwd: 'source',
src: [ '**' ],
dest: 'build',
expand: true
},
},
});
// load the tasks
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-copy');
// define the tasks
};
Let’s break this down. In Node, when you
require a module, the
modules.exports function is called and the result is returned. By setting
modules.exports` in the Gruntfile, you’re telling Node to return a function that defines the Grunt configuration.
grunt.initConfig is a method which takes one argument: an object whose properties configure individual Grunt tasks.
Inside the Grunt configuration, you’ve added the configuration for a
copy task. This task has one subtask, called
build. In Grunt, some tasks, called multi-tasks, can have several subtasks which can be called separately. For
copy, you don’t need this feature, but it’s still required to have at least one subtask.
Inside the
build subtask is Grunt’s files array format. This format is one of the ways Grunt allows you to provide the source files to a task.
cwd points to a directory the source files are relative to, and src specifies the source files.
'**' is a globbing pattern that tells Grunt to match any file.
dest is where Grunt will output the result of the task. You’ve set it to
"build" to tell grunt to copy the content to the build directory. If there is a
source/index.html file, this configuration will output
build/index.html. Finally, you set the
expand paramter to
true to enable all of these options.
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-copy"); tells Grunt to load the tasks from the
grunt-contrib-copy package. This gives us a
copy command, which you can run by typing
grunt copy into your console.
Clean
Now that you have a
build directory, it’s time to write a task that wipes it clean. After the copy configuration, add the following:
javascript
clean: {
build: {
src: [ 'build' ]
},
},
Just like
copy, you have a
clean target with the task’s configuration. The
src of the
clean configuration is set to
"build" to remove the
build directory.
After
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-copy");, load the
clean task, which will allow you to run
grunt clean from the console.
javascript
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-clean');
Build
Wouldn’t it be great if you had a
build task that would remove your old build before copying over the new source files? Let’s add one!
javascript
// define the tasks
grunt.registerTask(
'build',
'Compiles all of the assets and copies the files to the build directory.',
[ 'clean', 'copy' ]
);
The
registerTask method creates a new task. The first argument,
"build", defines the name of the task. The second is a description of the task. The last is an array of tasks that will be run. The
build task runs the
clean task followed by the
copy task.
Stylus
Stylus is a nifty language that compiles to CSS. It enhances CSS in several ways, including adding variables, nesting and functions.
javascript
stylus: {
build: {
options: {
linenos: true,
compress: false
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'source',
src: [ '**/*.styl' ],
dest: 'build',
ext: '.css'
}]
}
},
This is slightly different than the other task configurations. There’s still a
build subtask, but it now has two properties:
options and
files.
options specifies how we want the task to behave. We’ve added two options:
compress determines if the CSS output should be compressed and
linenos adds the line numbers of the selectors in the source Stylus files.
files takes the same file array mapping format as before. This will run the task on all the files in the
source directory that end with
.styl.
ext changes the extension of the output files to
.css.
Now that the
stylus task outputs the CSS files to the
build directory, there’s no reason to have copy the Stylus files to the
build directory anymore. Let’s modify the
copy configuration to prevent that.
javascript
copy: {
build: {
cwd: 'source',
src: [ '**', '!**/*.styl' ],
dest: 'build',
expand: true
},
},
The
! at the beginning of the path prevents grunt from including files that match the pattern. Don’t forget to add
"stylus" to the
build task.
javascript
grunt.registerTask(
'build',
'Compiles all of the assets and copies the files to the build directory.',
[ 'clean', 'copy', 'stylus' ]
);
Autoprefixer
Autoprefixer is a plugin that adds vendor prefixes to CSS3 properties after the Stylus files are compiled to CSS. It’s a great replacement for libraries like Nib and Compass.
Go ahead and add the
autoprefixer configuration.
javascript
autoprefixer: {
build: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'build',
src: [ '**/*.css' ],
dest: 'build'
}
},
Noticing a pattern? This configuration is very similar to the other tasks. One notable difference is
cwd and
dest are both set to
"build". This makes
autoprefixer output the files to the same folder that it reads them from, which replaces the original files.
As before, you also need to load the Autoprefixer task.
javascript
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-autoprefixer');
Rather than shove all of the CSS tasks into
build, create a new task for stylesheets and add that task to build.
javascript
// define the tasks
grunt.registerTask(
'stylesheets',
'Compiles the stylesheets.',
[ 'stylus', 'autoprefixer' ]
);
grunt.registerTask(
'build',
'Compiles all of the assets and copies the files to the build directory.',
[ 'clean', 'copy', 'stylesheets' ]
);
CSS Minification
Passing a bunch of bulky CSS files to the client can really slow down a website’s loading time. Luckily, the
grunt-contrib-cssmin package minifies CSS files and combines them into a single file. Once again, start with the configuration.
javascript
cssmin: {
build: {
files: {
'build/application.css': [ 'build/**/*.css' ]
}
}
},
Instead of using the files array format, this configuration uses Grunt’s files object format, which maps several files to a single destination. All of the CSS files in the
build directory will be minified and output to
build/application.css.
Load the package and add the CSS minification to the
stylesheets task.
javascript
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-cssmin');
javascript
grunt.registerTask(
'stylesheets',
'Compiles the stylesheets.',
[ 'stylus', 'autoprefixer', 'cssmin' ]
);
CoffeeScript
CoffeeScript is a fantastic language that compiles to JavaScript. It has clean, beautiful syntax, includes classes and hides a lot of JavaScript’s uglier aspects.
Adding CoffeeScript to the project is easy! First, add the configuration.
javascript
coffee: {
build: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'source',
src: [ '**/*.coffee' ],
dest: 'build',
ext: '.js'
}
},
This pulls in the source CoffeeScript files, changes their extensions to
.js and outputs them to the
build directory. Next, load the
grunt-contrib-coffee package.
javascript
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-coffee');
Add a
scripts task and add that to the
build task.
javascript
grunt.registerTask(
'scripts',
'Compiles the JavaScript files.',
[ 'coffee' ]
);
grunt.registerTask(
'build',
'Compiles all of the assets and copies the files to the build directory.',
[ 'clean', 'copy', 'stylesheets', 'scripts' ]
);
Once again, you’ll need to add an exception to
copy so the CoffeeScript files are not copied into the
build directory.
javascript
copy: {
build: {
cwd: 'source',
src: [ '**', '!**/*.styl', '!**/*.coffee' ],
dest: 'build',
expand: true
},
},
Uglify
Like
cssmin, UglifyJS minifies JavaScript files and combines them into a single file. Here’s the configuration:
javascript
uglify: {
build: {
options: {
mangle: false
},
files: {
'build/application.js': [ 'build/**/*.js' ]
}
}
},
By default, UglifyJS will replace the names of variables and functions in your scripts with shorter names. This is handy if your project’s code is self-contained, but if it’s shared with another project it can cause problems. Setting mangle to
false turns off this behavior.
Like the
cssmin task, this task also uses the files object format.
Load the package and add
"uglify" to the
scripts task.
javascript
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
javascript
grunt.registerTask(
'scripts',
'Compiles the JavaScript files.',
[ 'coffee', 'uglify' ]
);
Cleaning up
When you run
grunt build, in addition to
build/application.css and
build/application.js, all the other CSS and JavaScript files are hanging around in the
build directory. Since you don’t need them, add subtasks to remove them to the
clean configuration.
javascript
clean: {
build: {
src: [ 'build' ]
},
stylesheets: {
src: [ 'build/**/*.css', '!build/application.css' ]
},
scripts: {
src: [ 'build/**/*.js', '!build/application.js' ]
},
},
When running a task, if you don’t specify a subtask, Grunt will run them all. If you run
grunt clean from the console, it will run
clean:build,
clean:stylesheets and
clean:scripts. This isn’t a problem because if the
clean task can’t remove a file, it just ignores it.
Notice how
build/application.css and
build/application.js are excluded from the
stylesheets and
scripts subtasks. You don’t want to delete those false after all of your hard work!
Update the tasks to use the appropriate subtasks.
javascript
// define the tasks
grunt.registerTask(
'stylesheets',
'Compiles the stylesheets.',
[ 'stylus', 'autoprefixer', 'cssmin', 'clean:stylesheets' ]
);
grunt.registerTask(
'scripts',
'Compiles the JavaScript files.',
[ 'coffee', 'uglify', 'clean:scripts' ]
);
grunt.registerTask(
'build',
'Compiles all of the assets and copies the files to the build directory.',
[ 'clean:build', 'copy', 'stylesheets', 'scripts' ]
);
Jade
Jade is a templating language that makes writing HTML fun. Add Jade to your project by using the
grunt-contrib-jade package.
javascript
jade: {
compile: {
options: {
data: {}
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'source',
src: [ '**/*.jade' ],
dest: 'build',
ext: '.html'
}]
}
},
Like the
stylus and
coffee tasks,
jade is configured using the files array format. Notice the
data object inside
options? This object is passed to each template when the Jade files are compiled. It’s handy for things such as creating separate development and production builds or generating dynamic content.
As before, you need to add an exception to the
copy task to prevent Jade files from being copied.
javascript
copy: {
build: {
cwd: 'source',
src: [ '**', '!**/*.styl', '!**/*.coffee', '!**/*.jade' ],
dest: 'build',
expand: true
},
},
Don’t forget to load
grunt-contrib-jade and add it to `build`.
javascript
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jade');
javascript
grunt.registerTask(
'build',
'Compiles all of the assets and copies the files to the build directory.',
[ 'clean:build', 'copy', 'stylesheets', 'scripts', 'jade' ]
);
Watch
Your Gruntfile is really starting to shine, but wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to run
grunt build every time you made a change? With
grunt-contrib-watch, you don’t need to! Let’s configure a task that will watch your source code for changes and automatically build them.
javascript
watch: {
stylesheets: {
files: 'source/**/*.styl',
tasks: [ 'stylesheets' ]
},
scripts: {
files: 'source/**/*.coffee',
tasks: [ 'scripts' ]
},
jade: {
files: 'source/**/*.jade',
tasks: [ 'jade' ]
},
copy: {
files: [ 'source/**', '!source/**/*.styl', '!source/**/*.coffee', '!source/**/*.jade' ],
tasks: [ 'copy' ]
}
},
The
stylesheets,
scripts and
jade subtasks watch the Stylus, CoffeeScript and Jade files for changes and runs their respective tasks. The
copy task watches all of the remaining files in the application and copies them to the build directory.
Again, you’ll need to load the grunt task.
javascipt
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-watch');
Development server
No web development environment is complete without a development server. The
grunt-contrib-connect package is a full-featured static file server that’s perfect for your project.
javascript
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 4000,
base: 'build',
hostname: '*'
}
}
}
You’ve configured the server to host the
build directory on port 4000. By default, Connect will only host the site on
localhost, which restricts you from accessing the server outside of your computer. Setting
hostname to
"*" allows the server to be accessed from anywhere.
As before, you’ll also need to load the NPM task.
javascript
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-connect');
If you try to run
grunt connect from the command line, the server runs and then stops right away. This is because by default the grunt connect task does not run indefinitely. You’ll learn how to fix this in the next section.
Default
Wouldn’t it be great if you had a task that combined all of the other tasks together in one? A
default task is perfect for this.
javascript
grunt.registerTask(
'default',
'Watches the project for changes, automatically builds them and runs a server.',
[ 'build', 'connect', 'watch' ]
);
The
default task runs `build` to create an initial build. Then it starts the Connect server. Finally, it runs
watch to watch the files for changes and build them. Since
watch runs until it’s killed, the Connect server will run indefinitely. Run
grunt in your console and navigate to http://localhost:4000 to see your project!
Conclusion
We’ve covered a lot in this tutorial, there’s so much more Grunt can do. For a complete list of all of the plugins available to Grunt, check out the Grunt plugins site. Happy Grunting!
Landon is a freelance developer specializing in web and mobile applications. He's passionate about building simple things people love to use.
