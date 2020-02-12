Top 2020 WordPress Plugins for Supercharging Your Website

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

WordPress has become far and away the most popular website-building platform of them all. It has a wealth of tools to help you design and build a professional-looking portfolio, blog, eCommerce site, or virtually any other type of website.

Nothing is perfect. Even if this remarkable web-building platform comes close, there are certain tools or capabilities it lacks — tools or capabilities that could, for example, give your website an important extra feature, or simply put it on steroids.

Help, as they say, is just around the corner — in the form of WordPress plugins.

However, there are over 55,000 of them.

Hopefully one or more of the eight premium plugins described in this article addresses a capability you’ve been searching for. In any event, we’re willing to bet that you’d like to take a few of these popular plugins for a spin.

Sounds like a winner.

There’s no shortage of good reasons to add the Brizy WordPress plugin to your web design toolkit, but before going into more detail, let’s start with several really good ones.

Brizy is easy to set up, intuitive to use, and makes it easy to start a website design.

You can build a page in minutes and no coding is required to do so.

Brizy won’t cost you a dime. It’s free to download and use.

If that’s not quite enough to give this premium website-building plugin a try, there’s more. You get more than 500 pre-made blocks, 40 popups, and 150 layouts right out of the box — nice to have if you don’t wish to start from scratch.

In addition, the package contains 4,000 icons, all the global colors and fonts you’re ever likely to need, a popup builder, app integration and lead generation options, and plenty of helpful documentation including video tutorials.

Whether you’re a long-time WordPress user or just getting started, Brizy provides extras you’ll wish you had known about earlier.

The wpDataTables learning curve might not be steep, but it is worth every minute that you have invested in getting familiar with this plugin. That’s because this premium plugin can do so many things for you. It’s also a huge time saver, as you’ll discover if you’ve ever had to organize and manage huge amounts of data, in various formats, and from several sources.

Not to worry. The user documentation is highly detailed and easy to follow.

The wpDataTables plugin enables you to build a website that can easily manage data based on Excel and CSV files, Google spreadsheets, MySQL queries, JSON and XML feed and many more easily.

You’ll be able to build editable tables and charts featuring among other topics financial or operational statistics, complex analysis and comparison data, and extensive product catalogs.

Those tables and charts will be easy to understand and responsive, and they can be colorful as well.

Logic Hop has been one of our favorites for a while now, and the reason is simple: Logic Hop is the best personalization plugin for WordPress — hands down.

The nitty gritty? Logic Hop is fully GDPR compliant, it works with and without caching, its support team is truly one of the best, and it will make you more money. What’s not to love?

2020 is shaping up to be the year of content personalization. Why? Savvy marketers and developers are starting to realize its true potential. By personalizing a simple call to action, you can increase conversions and sales by over 200%. This isn’t BS — it’s well documented! And Logic Hop makes it easy to do with integrations for your favorite page builders like Divi, Elementor, and Beaver Builder.

Don’t sit on the sidelines. Start personalizing today.

StarCat Reviews is an all-in-one WordPress Review plugin that meets all your review needs. Create any type of review website easily, including a user-generated review site. You can make good money reviewing products and services on your website.

It includes an advanced review system with Multiple Rating Criteria, Pros & Cons, and Review Replies that can be used in any Post, Page, WooCommerce page or CPT. It also has premium add-ons with more powerful features.

Amelia is an enterprise-level appointment and event booking plugin that automatically manages your business’s appointment and event operations from a single platform.

Customers like Amelia because it enables them to make, access, reschedule, or cancel appointments at any time. Employees like Amelia because it matches their work schedules with customer needs without back and forth.

You’ll love Amelia because it will save you a ton of time and money while making your customers happy.

WordPress Review is perfect for setting up a website to review products, books, games, or anything else. Different products often call for different types of reviews — such as circle, star, percentage, thumbs up, and so on. WP Review can also create comparison tables to address multiple products. Features include support for 19 time-saving rich snippets and 16 pre-defined website designs. WordPress Review is compatible with any WordPress theme and is fully integrated with WooCommerce.

A speedy response to a customer’s query is a hallmark of good customer service. Customers also like the ability to get a quick and informative answer to a question — something FAQ pages aren’t always good at providing.

Your customers will appreciate the knowledgeable answers and information you can provide 24/7 with help from the Heroic KB knowledge base plugin. Its features include live search, article feedback, and answers based on analysis of actions visitors take while visiting your site.

Making a website as SEO friendly as possible can be a real hassle. The Rank Math plugin, with its clean and simple interface coupled with a variety of SEO-enhancing features, will get the job done.

These include WooCommerce SEO, Automated Image SEO, and a variety of Local SEO options. Rank Math will also assess your website for 40 different SEO factors to help ensure it will be an ecommerce powerhouse.

Wrapping Up

You’ve just discovered eight top plugins for 2020 — one or more of which you could use to put a new or an existing website on steroids. They provide a lot of features and functionalities. They are lacking in many if not most WordPress themes, including more than a few specialty themes.

Don’t hesitate to try one or more of these eight top WordPress plugins. If you feel you could put them to good use, you probably could.