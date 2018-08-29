WordPress Management Made Easy with the Plesk WordPress Toolkit

This article was originally published on Alibaba Cloud. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

WordPress users of all skill levels are looking for smart and intuitive ways to eliminate time-consuming daily routines when managing and securing their WordPress websites. In this session, we will show you the Plesk WordPress Toolkit – a tool that is simplifying the lives of web professionals on Alibaba Cloud. WordPress Toolkit takes care of deploying, securing, cloning, and updating WordPress installations, letting you spend more time on development and content creation.