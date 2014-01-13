We Want Ruby Writers (and Ice Cream)

Here at SitePoint, we are always on the hunt for those that feel compelled to share their Ruby experience. The Ruby community is distinct, friendly, and frothing over with smart folk. In fact, I am willing to bet that YOU are one of the very kind of people of which I speak. Here, ask yourself the following:

Do I like/love Ruby?

Do I like to write?

Would I like to have a bit of spare cash so my cat and I can get matching tattoos?

If you answered ‘yes’ to one/most/all of those questions, then you ARE the kind of person that we want writing for SitePoint about Ruby. So, contact us. Like, right now.

Here are some of the expectations we have for our writers:

Pen 1 or more articles a month (1200 words or more) about something Rubyesque.

Be comfortable with Markdown.

Be comfortable with Git.

Be comfortable in pink flannel. (EDITOR’S NOTE: This is not a real expectation.)

Here are some of the things you can expect from us:

We will edit your articles with kindness.

We will pay you once a month.

We will treat you with respect.

We will eat ice cream. With sprinkles. (EDITOR’S NOTE: This is not a real…wait…this is totally real. Rocky Road for me, thanks)

You don’t have to be an expert, you just have to express an idea clearly. Think of it as starting a conversation with the Ruby community.

If you’re still here and keen on writing, send an email to

Ophelie who is our Editor-in-Charge of New Writers and Ice Cream Flavors.