view localhost on ipad WAMP

You can run localhost on LAN using WAMP pretty much out of the box. This can then be used to test your web development sites/apps using your mobile devices, tablets/ipads/andriods, etc etc…

Simply connect your wireless device to the LAN (same one your computer is on).

Go to run > cmd

Type ipconfig

Go to your wireless, open browser and type in:

10.1.1.4:80

Where 10.1.1.4 is your ip (which could be anything) and :80 is port (WAMP usually runs on port 80).

That’s it!