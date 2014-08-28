Using Brackets Like a Web Pro
Anyone who writes code needs a code editor that enhances the experience of developing software. Brackets is a code editor with some unique features that make it well suited to front-end development. Here’s an overview of one of my must-have favourite tools.
This video describes those special features and also highlights a few of the powerful code editing features developers expect in a code editor. This is one of the videos available in my new course for Learnable, The Developer’s Toolbox.
We know that developers love to make their favourite tools a bit easier to use and to discover new tools to save time and effort on all sorts of projects.
The Developer’s Toolbox is a place to learn more about a variety of tools and get some tips and tricks along the way.
Lisa has been creating web-sites for almost 6 years and currently working on creating a large enterprise web application using Backbone and Marionette. On the side Lisa also likes to create courses related to web development and design.
