Understanding the :empty Pseudo-Class (Screencast)
By Russ Weakley
Exploring and understanding the uses of CSS selectors could lead you down a long and confusing road. You can learn to overcome your fears and thoroughly understand different CSS selectors and their uses. Watch as I demonstrate one relatively new selector, the
:empty pseudo-class.
This is one lesson from my latest course, CSS Selectors 2: Targeting HTML Like a Pro. Advanced selectors allow you to target different elements in an amazing variety of ways. By completing my course, you’ll gain a detailed knowledge of a range of different selectors including the
:lang pseudo-class, attribute selectors, and structural pseudo-classes. With each selector you’ll learn the correct syntax, how it works and the browser support. Each aspect of the course includes detailed slides and hands-on exercises.
I hope to see you at Learnable.
Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
