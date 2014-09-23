Skip to main content

Understanding the :empty Pseudo-Class (Screencast)

By Russ Weakley

Uncategorized

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Exploring and understanding the uses of CSS selectors could lead you down a long and confusing road. You can learn to overcome your fears and thoroughly understand different CSS selectors and their uses. Watch as I demonstrate one relatively new selector, the :empty pseudo-class.

This is one lesson from my latest course, CSS Selectors 2: Targeting HTML Like a Pro. Advanced selectors allow you to target different elements in an amazing variety of ways. By completing my course, you’ll gain a detailed knowledge of a range of different selectors including the :lang pseudo-class, attribute selectors, and structural pseudo-classes. With each selector you’ll learn the correct syntax, how it works and the browser support. Each aspect of the course includes detailed slides and hands-on exercises.

I hope to see you at Learnable.

Russ Weakley

Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns