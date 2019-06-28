SitePoint Premium New Releases: Dev Tools, C# & Kubernetes

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

In this short collection, we round up some of the best developer tools available, provide some tips on how to improve your workflow with Gulp, and how to write better JavaScript.

➤ Read Developer Essentials: Tools.

Beginning C# 7 Programming with Visual Studio 2017

In this book, top ethical hackers discuss advanced persistent threats, public key encryption, firewalls, hacking cars, tools and techniques, social engineering, cryptography, penetration testing, network attacks, advice for parents of young hackers, the Code of Ethical Hacking, and much more.

➤ Read Beginning C# 7 Programming with Visual Studio 2017.

Kubernetes, Microservices and DevOps

A guided tour of container orchestration with Kubernetes. This Versioning Guide provides a guided reading list, curated by Versioning maestro Adam Roberts. It will cover installation, objects, cluster interaction, deployment and much more.

➤ Read Kubernetes, Microservices and DevOps.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium almost every day, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.