teaching coding

CEO Blog – Teaching Kids to Code – the English Experience
Blogs
By Simon Julian,
In this 3-part series, SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, writes on coding for kids, the experience in education currently, opportunities and potential issues.
By Simon Julian,
In this 3-part series, SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, writes on coding for kids, the experience in education currently, opportunities and potential issues.
By Elio Qoshi,
Mozilla have created Appmaker to help people learn to code through a simple drag and drop interface. Elio Qoshi tells us more.