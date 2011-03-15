price quoting

How to Charge for Websites: the Agile Way
Blogs
By Craig Buckler,
In his last article about web development charging options, Craig examines agile billing. Can it solve the problems associated with fixed-price and pay-per-hour projects?
By Craig Buckler,
In his last article about web development charging options, Craig examines agile billing. Can it solve the problems associated with fixed-price and pay-per-hour projects?
By Craig Buckler,
In the second of three articles about web development charging options, Craig looks at pay-per-hour projects.
By Craig Buckler,
There are many ways to charge for a website project. The fixed-price option is the most popular, but is it right for you?
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,