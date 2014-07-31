Are Users Ready for the Desktop Hamburger Icon?
Design & UX
By Wes McDowell,
The hamburger menu icon was invented to solve a space problem on phones. But are we limiting ourselves by only using it there? Wes has some ideas.
By Wes McDowell,
The hamburger menu icon was invented to solve a space problem on phones. But are we limiting ourselves by only using it there? Wes has some ideas.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Why did the 'Hamburger' become the common design pattern for mobile menus? We discuss why sometimes just because everyone is doing it doesn't make it right.
By Austin Wulf,
Austin Wulf uses a few interesting CSS tricks to create a pure CSS version of the popular hamburger icon off-screen navigation.