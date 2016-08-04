Designing for Moral Mornings and Naughty Nights
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
We like to imagine that our morals and ethics are set in granite, but the reality is they are much more fluid over a 24 period. Can you design for that?
By Alex Walker,
We like to imagine that our morals and ethics are set in granite, but the reality is they are much more fluid over a 24 period. Can you design for that?
By Alex Walker,
The Trolley Problem is one of the great 'thought experiments' in ethics. But it's a thought experiment that's about to play out in the real world.