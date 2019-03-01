SitePoint Premium New Releases: More Vue, Nuxt.js + JS Data Structures

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books and mini-books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Learning JavaScript Data Structures and Algorithms Third Edition – Packt

Create classic data structures and algorithms such as depth-first and breadth-first search. You’ll also learn about recursion, heap data structures using JavaScript, how to implement common data structures and more.

A Beginner’s Guide to Working With Components in Vue

An introduction to working with components in Vue. We’ll look at how to create components, how to pass data between components (via both props and an event bus) and how to use Vue’s <slot> element to render additional content within a component.

A Beginner’s Guide to Working with Forms in Vue

Learn how to work with forms in Vue. We’ll start off by creating a simple form and look at how to use two-way data binding to keep user input in sync with our data model. We’ll then take a look at modifiers and filters, and finish off with validation. Each section has a runnable CodePen demo.

Build Your Own Link-sharing Site with Nuxt.js and vue-kindergarten

In this tutorial, we’ll create our own link-sharing news site, much like Echo JS or Hacker News, complete with comments and upvoting. The tech stack we’ll be using consists of Vue.js, the Nuxt.js Vue framework, and an access-control/authorization library called vue-kindergarten.

And More to Come…

