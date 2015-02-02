Screencast: Building Smarter UI Interactions using :checked

The :checked pseudo-class is an often overlooked gem in CSS. When paired with checkboxes, radio buttons, and some accompanying CSS selectors, such as the direct sibling combinator (+), it opens up some powerful applications.

Using :checked means that your CSS can react to state alone, without the need for JavaScript. This makes :checked a must in the CSS developer’s utility belt.

Watch Ryan guide you through building an iOS toggle switch using these techniques. You can download the code sample from GitHub.