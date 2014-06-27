Scaffolding an Application with Phalcon
PHP
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this video, produced by SitePoint’s sister company Learnable, you’ll learn how to create a basic, modular, application in Phalcon using the Phalcon command-line tools.
If you’ve used other frameworks which don’t have this tooling support, you’ll know just how long and sometimes error-prone, setting up so much infrastructure can be. Phalcon’s command line tools gladly take all that away, allowing you to concentrate on what you do best: building applications.
Matthew is a freelance technical writer helping businesses win over developers by creating documentation developers need, to really use their platforms to the full. He's also the editor of Master Zend Framework, where you can learn everything there is to know about Zend Framework.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns