Scaffolding an Application with Phalcon

In this video, produced by SitePoint’s sister company Learnable, you’ll learn how to create a basic, modular, application in Phalcon using the Phalcon command-line tools.

If you’ve used other frameworks which don’t have this tooling support, you’ll know just how long and sometimes error-prone, setting up so much infrastructure can be. Phalcon’s command line tools gladly take all that away, allowing you to concentrate on what you do best: building applications.