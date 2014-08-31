Welcoming New Authors – July, August 2014

Two more months, and our ranks keep growing – while some authors are basking in the summer heat on beaches around the world, others are hard at work submitting their excellent content and getting the networking they deserve.

New Authors

In the past two months, we’ve had a whopping ten new authors join our team, all top quality, all incredibly enthusiastic about both learning and teaching. Let’s welcome them into the fold! Note that from now on, all author descriptions will also have their social icons underneath so you can keep in touch with them via your social network of choice.

Francesco Malatesta, Italy

Francesco is a web developer and consultant from Italy. He is the founder of Laravel-Italia, the official Italian Laravel Community, and writes for HTML.IT, the first Italian web development portal. He also translated some books about Laravel. He follows other projects, works as a freelance back end consultant for PHP applications and studies IT Engineering in Rome. Ambitiously, he hopes to work for IBM, sooner or later.

Francesco has only been with us for little over a month and has already produced three high quality articles: in one, he tackled FluentPDO, another focused on PHRoute, an implementation of Nikic’s FastRoute, and the third is to be published early September – stay tuned!

Mišel Tekinder, Serbia

Mišel is a web designer and front-end developer focused on development of e-commerce websites, performance and interactive user interfaces. He joined our team to introduce ImpressPages, a brave little CMS aiming to be both simple to use and easy to extend.

Mišel is currently focusing his efforts on front end channels, but we hope to see him back on the PHP channel eventually. In the meanwhile, make sure you keep up with him on the HTML, CSS and JS channels!

Jeroen Meeus, Belgium

Jeroen is what we’d call a “rant-oriented developer”. He hit the ground running by punching MVC in the gut, and will soon teach you a thing or two about blocking site asset thieves. When he’s not enjoying fine Belgian beer, he’s extremely active in our community – not only as an author, but also behind the scenes, providing valuable insight and second opinions about other authors’ posts and code.

Arno Slatius, Netherlands

Arno first got in touch with us after the big IDE showdown of early 2014 – he had been disappointed with the fact that PhpEd, his favorite IDE, was missing. Determined to make it right, he set out to write a post pointing out its most impressive features. Did he win some converts? Read the post and the comments to find out.

Arno had published with SitePoint before, but not on the PHP channel. You can see his JavaScript content on the JS channel, or via his profile link above.

Aleksey Asiutin, Ukraine

Aleksey is a professional Software Engineer from Ukraine with a Master’s degree in Applied Math. He worked on different positions from junior frontend developer to head of development department. He is currently working in on Bitcoin projects and teaching Computer Science at the National Technical University in Kharkov, Ukraine. He likes contributing to open source projects and learning a new things, primarily via Coursera and Edx.

Aleksey joined us after having read Taylor Ren’s post about Arbitrary Precision in PHP. He was determined to expand on the issue with some precision loss cases, demonstrating problems you might encounter when dealing with huge numbers in PHP. We’re hoping to get him to write some more about the mathematical magic of the PHP world.

Tom Butler, UK

Tom Butler is a Web Developer and Ph.D student researching software best practices, and part-time University Lecturer from the UK with an interest in programming best practices, separation of concerns and a ‘less is more’ approach to code.

His debut was a benchmark comparison of popular DI containers, including his own – Dice. The article drew a lot of attention, and several followups are planned including both missing DI containers and other aspects ripe for comparison. Follow Tom’s work to get to the best DI container once and for all.

Vova Feldman, Israel

Vova is a passionate serial entrepreneur and has been a professional full-stack developer since the age of 12. After his previous company Senexx was acquired by Gartner Inc., Vova left his position as CTO and founded Rating Widget. His newest company is disrupting the internet ratings and reviews industry for publishers and eCommerce by providing a ridiculously simple, yet highly user friendly star ratings solution for web developers.

Vova used the experience he gained on Rating Widget to present us with a solution for generating unique 64bit numerical IDs from strings (in Rating Widget’s case, URLs). We’re hoping he’ll share some more insight into his company’s inner workings soon with additional technical content.

Ivo Lukač, Croatia

Ivo is a web developer from Croatia, and the co-founder of @netgentweets, an eZPublish CMS Specialist, eZ Publish Innovation Board member, @eZSummerCamp and @PHPSummerCamp organizer, and is currently digging into Symfony.

His first article was a post about the eZ Publish CMS and the reasons to choose it over other solutions. eZ Publish, a CMS that’s currently undergoing massive transformation into a Symfony-backed stack, is a behemoth suite suitable for even the most advanced PHP projects – be sure to give the post a read if you’re looking for a CMS solution and are confused by the overkill of choices.

An undergrad at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and co-founder of The Blog Bowl, Shaumik loves writing and is a veteran SitePoint author by all accounts, but a newbie on the PHP channel. We welcome him with open arms and expect more great content from him. His debut was a post on APIfying a legacy application with the Toro router, and you can read about the endeavor here.

To see his other content on the JS, CSS and HTML channels, see his author profile.

Danny Englander, USA

Danny Englander is a Drupal architect, themer, developer, and designer who lives in San Diego, California. He has a passion for Drupal and is always on a quest to learn something new every day. He blogs about all things Drupal on his website, highrockmedia.com and works for Jackson River as a Drupal Developer. Danny enjoys spending time with his wife in and around San Diego sightseeing and taking photos which he publishes on highrockphoto.com. He also dedicates time to pro-bono side projects, and his two Drupal.org contrib themes, Gratis and Bamboo.

Danny joined our team of Drupal experts describing how to fine tune Drupal themes with some interesting conditionals, and we’re gearing up for lots more Drupal content from him. Preparing for Drupal 8’s launch? Don’t miss these!

Join us

One of the most enjoyable aspects of an editor’s work is the ability to communicate with such a diverse crowd. Of the ten aforementioned authors, not a pair of them come from the same country – we’re all as scattered across the globe as it gets. There’s no better way to network, learn, and gain insight into other people’s perspective on the same matters that rattle your own brain.

Would you like to join our team of PHP writers? Let us know – you can ping me directly here, on Google+ or on Twitter, or through official resources like the Google+ page, the Twitter account, or even our Facebook page, whatever tickles your fancy. If you’re not into PHP and would like to join another channel, see here.

Hope to hear from you soon!