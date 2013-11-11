Roll Out The Red Carpet

If you’ve been hanging around this particular part of the internet for a while, you’ll know what I’m talking about when I say that it’s one of my favourite times of year – Awards Season!

Our community here at SitePoint is the foundation of our business and the forums are a key part of that. Just last week we had our busiest day ever with 10,407 people online at once. Those people are there looking for answers to questions, and in some special cases, looking for questions to answer. It’s those people that these awards are all about.

There will be no twerking, but there will be shiny badges, similar to this one from last year’s awards:

Our community is held together by questions, discussions and debates covering the many areas of web design, development and online business. We’re lucky to have an interesting mix of smart people who are more than happy to share their knowledge. Each year we like to take the time to thank some of these members for their contributions over the previous twelve months.

The nature of each person’s contribution is different. Some people are ridiculously knowledgeable and don’t mind spending hours helping those that are still learning. Some of you are great at sparking interesting discussions, and of course there are all the amazing staff that keep the spammers at bay and make you feel welcome.

Who has made your time at SitePoint special? Now is your opportunity to acknowledge that person by nominating them for an award. You can nominate one person or many, it’s up to you. So nominate now – the deadline is 25 November.

You can find out more information about the awards here.