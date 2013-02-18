10 Premium jQuery Metro Plugins

Metro style seems to be all the rage on the internet since the release of Windows 8 so I though I’d share some of the best jQuery Metro plugins. Note, these are all premium plugins stay tuned for a list of free plugins soon. Enjoy.

Also see: 10+ jQuery Metro Bootstrap Plugins

MelonHTML5 – Metro UI

Metro UI is a flexible and easy to integrate framework to build your one page website in Windows 8 Metro UI. It is fully powered by HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript with plengy of options for you to configure it to suit your own needs.

MelonHTML5 – Metro Gallery

Metro Gallery a flexible and easy to integrate photo gallery featured in Metro Design. It allows you to build your unique photo wall with your custom settings.

Metro Flexible Navigation

The Metro Flexible Navigation is a minimal, clean grid layout inspired by the new Windows 8 interface. It can be customized to be laid out horizontally or vertically. It’s scrollable and dragable at the same time and contains useful sliding controls. Icons can be changed, there is a large collection available.

Metro – CSS3 Mega Menu

This is a CSS3 Menu inspired in the new Microsoft Metro UI. It comes with 4 different Tile layouts, 5 images animations and more nice features. Is very easy to use and install, well documented and no JavaScript/jQuery. For more info watch the video preview and the screenshots.

Metro Help Desk Support Tickets

A help desk ticketing system will allow you to provide prompt and efficient support to your clients.

Metro Help Desk comes by default with an integrated FAQ and manuals systems, thus allowing staff members to decrease response time and improve efficiency.

MetroTabs with jQuery and CSS3 Effects

Metrotabs is a light jQuery plugin to create tabs with metro style. You can align tabs positions at anywhere you like ( horizontal/vertical or any way ). The content can be anything ( paragraphs, images, video, iframe, … ), every content is an independent file.

Metroplayer – Fullscreen music plugin

Metroplayer is a fullscreen jquery music player plugin. Built off the open source jplayer multimedia plugin. The GUI resembles the unique look and feel of the win8 metro interface.

Metro PreLoader

MetroPreloader is a easy to use preloader which gives you this ability to easily setup your website preloading in a nice metro designed loading screen and display the fully loaded website when it finishes.

We’re a couple short on the list of 10 so if you have one you want to share or know any other really good ones post a comment.