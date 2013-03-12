10 Popular Metro Bootstraps

If you’re looking to design your next website or web app using the new Windows 8 Metro a look these 10 Metro Bootstraps and Templates could help you get started! Pretty much the best ones I could find around on the internet at the moment. As more and more are developed please add a comment with a link so I can add them to the list. Enjoy.

Also see: 10 PREMIUM JQUERY METRO PLUGINS.

Update 11/04/2013: Added 11. jquit – jQuery UI Metro Theme Builder, 12. Metro UI Template

1. BootMetro

Simple and flexible HTML, CSS, and Javascript for web apps that wants to use the “Windows 8 App Store” style, without the need to run on Windows 8.



SourceDemo

2. Bootswatch – Cosmo

A free Metro-inspired theme for Bootstrap.



Source + Demo

3. metro-bootstrap

Simple bootstrap from Twitter with Metro style.



SourceDemo

4. Metro UI CSS

Developed with the advice of Microsoft to build the user interface.



Source + Demo

5. Metro Mania

An all in one, Professional and Responsive Metro Bootstrap theme. Comes with 60 pages and 6 colors (Purple, Red, Light blue, Blue, Green and Orange).



SourceDemo

6. Scaffold – Metro Style Template

Modern and fresh HTML site template built with twitter bootstrap + designed with metro style. This template looks great for modern corporate business website or used for web design agency.



SourceDemo

7. MADMIN – Admin Theme

A Metro inspired fluid-adaptive admin theme that tries to be as light as posible and put your data and controls in focus, not the theme chrome.



SourceDemo

8. Metro Flexible Navigation

It can be customized to be laid out horizontally or vertically. It’s scrollable and dragable at the same time and contains useful sliding controls. Icons can be changed, there is a large collection available.



SourceDemo

9. MelonHTML5 – Metro UI

It is fully powered by HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript with plengy of options for you to configure it to suit your own needs.



SourceDemo

10. Metro Help Desk Support Tickets

comes by default with an integrated FAQ and manuals systems, thus allowing staff members to decrease response time and improve efficiency.



SourceDemo

11. jQuery UI Metro Theme Builder

With jQUIT Builder you can build custom jQuery UI themes based on Metro UI.



Source + Demo

12. Metro UI Template

Build Windows 8-style websites with ease.



Source + Demo