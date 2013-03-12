10 Popular Metro Bootstraps
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
If you’re looking to design your next website or web app using the new Windows 8 Metro a look these 10 Metro Bootstraps and Templates could help you get started! Pretty much the best ones I could find around on the internet at the moment. As more and more are developed please add a comment with a link so I can add them to the list. Enjoy.
Also see: 10 PREMIUM JQUERY METRO PLUGINS.
Update 11/04/2013: Added 11. jquit – jQuery UI Metro Theme Builder, 12. Metro UI Template
1. BootMetro
Simple and flexible HTML, CSS, and Javascript for web apps that wants to use the “Windows 8 App Store” style, without the need to run on Windows 8.
2. Bootswatch – Cosmo
A free Metro-inspired theme for Bootstrap.
3. metro-bootstrap
Simple bootstrap from Twitter with Metro style.
4. Metro UI CSS
Developed with the advice of Microsoft to build the user interface.
5. Metro Mania
An all in one, Professional and Responsive Metro Bootstrap theme. Comes with 60 pages and 6 colors (Purple, Red, Light blue, Blue, Green and Orange).
6. Scaffold – Metro Style Template
Modern and fresh HTML site template built with twitter bootstrap + designed with metro style. This template looks great for modern corporate business website or used for web design agency.
7. MADMIN – Admin Theme
A Metro inspired fluid-adaptive admin theme that tries to be as light as posible and put your data and controls in focus, not the theme chrome.
8. Metro Flexible Navigation
It can be customized to be laid out horizontally or vertically. It’s scrollable and dragable at the same time and contains useful sliding controls. Icons can be changed, there is a large collection available.
9. MelonHTML5 – Metro UI
It is fully powered by HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript with plengy of options for you to configure it to suit your own needs.
10. Metro Help Desk Support Tickets
comes by default with an integrated FAQ and manuals systems, thus allowing staff members to decrease response time and improve efficiency.
11. jQuery UI Metro Theme Builder
With jQUIT Builder you can build custom jQuery UI themes based on Metro UI.
12. Metro UI Template
Build Windows 8-style websites with ease.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
