How jQuery 1.9.1 overcomes Internet Explorer 6/7/8 JavaScript
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
How does jQuery 1.9.1 support old Internet Explorer? This post contains a collection of code snippets directly from the jQuery Library. Hopefully by reading through the code will help you understand more about vanilla JavaScript and how jQuery 1.9.1 has overcome JavaScript browser incompatibilities with Internet Explorer 6,7,8,9.
I filtered through a grep for “IE/ie6/ie7/ie8/ie9” to pull out the IE related code segments for analysis. Then grouped snippets into some common related areas of IE fixes. Read through and see the mammoth effort that has gone into jQuery to support Internet Explorer. Massive kudos to the jQuery team.
If you’re wondering how to migrating to jQuery 2.0 to support IE.
IE6/7/8/9 Fixes in jQuery 1.9.1
Code snippets have been grouped into the following sections.
IE Memory Leak Fixes
Line 1538:
// Null elements to avoid leaks in IE
container = div = tds = marginDiv = null;
});
// Null elements to avoid leaks in IE
all = select = fragment = opt = a = input = null;
Line 2753:
// Add elem as a property of the handle fn to prevent a memory leak with IE non-native events
eventHandle.elem = elem;
Line 2823:
// Nullify elem to prevent memory leaks in IE
elem = null;
Line 3322:
// #8545, #7054, preventing memory leaks for custom events in IE6-8
// detachEvent needed property on element, by name of that event, to properly expose it to GC
if ( typeof elem[ name ] === core_strundefined ) {
elem[ name ] = null;
}
elem.detachEvent( name, handle );
Line 8316:
// Handle memory leak in IE
script.onload = script.onreadystatechange = null;
Line 3874:
/**
* Support testing using an element
* @param {Function} fn Passed the created div and expects a boolean result
*/
function assert( fn ) {
var div = document.createElement("div");
try {
return fn( div );
} catch (e) {
return false;
} finally {
// release memory in IE
div = null;
}
}
IE Event Fixes
Line 97:
// The ready event handler
completed = function( event ) {
// readyState === "complete" is good enough for us to call the dom ready in oldIE
if ( document.addEventListener || event.type === "load" || document.readyState === "complete" ) {
detach();
jQuery.ready();
}
},
Line 905:
// If IE event model is used
} else {
// Ensure firing before onload, maybe late but safe also for iframes
document.attachEvent( "onreadystatechange", completed );
// A fallback to window.onload, that will always work
window.attachEvent( "onload", completed );
// If IE and not a frame
// continually check to see if the document is ready
var top = false;
try {
top = window.frameElement == null && document.documentElement;
} catch(e) {}
if ( top && top.doScroll ) {
(function doScrollCheck() {
if ( !jQuery.isReady ) {
try {
// Use the trick by Diego Perini
// http://javascript.nwbox.com/IEContentLoaded/
top.doScroll("left");
} catch(e) {
return setTimeout( doScrollCheck, 50 );
}
// detach all dom ready events
detach();
// and execute any waiting functions
jQuery.ready();
}
})();
}
}
Line 1430:
// Support: IE<9
// Opera does not clone events (and typeof div.attachEvent === undefined).
// IE9-10 clones events bound via attachEvent, but they don't trigger with .click()
if ( div.attachEvent ) {
div.attachEvent( "onclick", function() {
support.noCloneEvent = false;
});
div.cloneNode( true ).click();
}
// Support: IE<9 (lack submit/change bubble), Firefox 17+ (lack focusin event)
// Beware of CSP restrictions (https://developer.mozilla.org/en/Security/CSP), test/csp.php
for ( i in { submit: true, change: true, focusin: true }) {
div.setAttribute( eventName = "on" + i, "t" );
support[ i + "Bubbles" ] = eventName in window || div.attributes[ eventName ].expando === false;
}
Line 3003:
// Call a native DOM method on the target with the same name name as the event.
// Can't use an .isFunction() check here because IE6/7 fails that test.
// Don't do default actions on window, that's where global variables be (#6170)
if ( ontype && elem[ type ] && !jQuery.isWindow( elem ) ) {
// Don't re-trigger an onFOO event when we call its FOO() method
tmp = elem[ ontype ];
if ( tmp ) {
elem[ ontype ] = null;
}
// Prevent re-triggering of the same event, since we already bubbled it above
jQuery.event.triggered = type;
try {
elem[ type ]();
} catch ( e ) {
// IE<9 dies on focus/blur to hidden element (#1486,#12518)
// only reproducible on winXP IE8 native, not IE9 in IE8 mode
}
jQuery.event.triggered = undefined;
if ( tmp ) {
elem[ ontype ] = tmp;
}
}
Line 3168:
// Support: IE<9
// Fix target property (#1925)
if ( !event.target ) {
event.target = originalEvent.srcElement || document;
}
Line 3180:
// Support: IE<9
// For mouse/key events, metaKey==false if it's undefined (#3368, #11328)
event.metaKey = !!event.metaKey;
Line 3253:
trigger: function() {
if ( this !== document.activeElement && this.focus ) {
try {
this.focus();
return false;
} catch ( e ) {
// Support: IE<9
// If we error on focus to hidden element (#1486, #12518),
// let .trigger() run the handlers
}
}
},
Line 3384:
// Support: IE
// Otherwise set the returnValue property of the original event to false
} else {
e.returnValue = false;
}
Line 3402:
// Support: IE
// Set the cancelBubble property of the original event to true
e.cancelBubble = true;
Line 3439:
// IE submit delegation
if ( !jQuery.support.submitBubbles ) {
jQuery.event.special.submit = {
setup: function() {
// Only need this for delegated form submit events
if ( jQuery.nodeName( this, "form" ) ) {
return false;
}
// Lazy-add a submit handler when a descendant form may potentially be submitted
jQuery.event.add( this, "click._submit keypress._submit", function( e ) {
// Node name check avoids a VML-related crash in IE (#9807)
var elem = e.target,
form = jQuery.nodeName( elem, "input" ) || jQuery.nodeName( elem, "button" ) ? elem.form : undefined;
if ( form && !jQuery._data( form, "submitBubbles" ) ) {
jQuery.event.add( form, "submit._submit", function( event ) {
event._submit_bubble = true;
});
jQuery._data( form, "submitBubbles", true );
}
});
// return undefined since we don't need an event listener
},
postDispatch: function( event ) {
// If form was submitted by the user, bubble the event up the tree
if ( event._submit_bubble ) {
delete event._submit_bubble;
if ( this.parentNode && !event.isTrigger ) {
jQuery.event.simulate( "submit", this.parentNode, event, true );
}
}
},
teardown: function() {
// Only need this for delegated form submit events
if ( jQuery.nodeName( this, "form" ) ) {
return false;
}
// Remove delegated handlers; cleanData eventually reaps submit handlers attached above
jQuery.event.remove( this, "._submit" );
}
};
}
Line 3486:
// IE change delegation and checkbox/radio fix
if ( !jQuery.support.changeBubbles ) {
jQuery.event.special.change = {
setup: function() {
if ( rformElems.test( this.nodeName ) ) {
// IE doesn't fire change on a check/radio until blur; trigger it on click
// after a propertychange. Eat the blur-change in special.change.handle.
// This still fires onchange a second time for check/radio after blur.
if ( this.type === "checkbox" || this.type === "radio" ) {
jQuery.event.add( this, "propertychange._change", function( event ) {
if ( event.originalEvent.propertyName === "checked" ) {
this._just_changed = true;
}
});
jQuery.event.add( this, "click._change", function( event ) {
if ( this._just_changed && !event.isTrigger ) {
this._just_changed = false;
}
// Allow triggered, simulated change events (#11500)
jQuery.event.simulate( "change", this, event, true );
});
}
return false;
}
// Delegated event; lazy-add a change handler on descendant inputs
jQuery.event.add( this, "beforeactivate._change", function( e ) {
var elem = e.target;
if ( rformElems.test( elem.nodeName ) && !jQuery._data( elem, "changeBubbles" ) ) {
jQuery.event.add( elem, "change._change", function( event ) {
if ( this.parentNode && !event.isSimulated && !event.isTrigger ) {
jQuery.event.simulate( "change", this.parentNode, event, true );
}
});
jQuery._data( elem, "changeBubbles", true );
}
});
},
handle: function( event ) {
var elem = event.target;
// Swallow native change events from checkbox/radio, we already triggered them above
if ( this !== elem || event.isSimulated || event.isTrigger || (elem.type !== "radio" && elem.type !== "checkbox") ) {
return event.handleObj.handler.apply( this, arguments );
}
},
teardown: function() {
jQuery.event.remove( this, "._change" );
return !rformElems.test( this.nodeName );
}
};
}
IE Selector Fixes
Line 177:
if ( elem && elem.parentNode ) {
// Handle the case where IE and Opera return items
// by name instead of ID
if ( elem.id !== match[2] ) {
return rootjQuery.find( selector );
}
// Otherwise, we inject the element directly into the jQuery object
this.length = 1;
this[0] = elem;
}
Line 3922:
// Handle the case where IE, Opera, and Webkit return items
// by name instead of ID
if ( elem.id === m ) {
results.push( elem );
return results;
}
Line 4195:
// IE8 - Some boolean attributes are not treated correctly
if ( !div.querySelectorAll("[selected]").length ) {
rbuggyQSA.push( "\[" + whitespace + "*(?:checked|disabled|ismap|multiple|readonly|selected|value)" );
}
Line 4202:
// IE8 throws error here and will not see later tests
if ( !div.querySelectorAll(":checked").length ) {
rbuggyQSA.push(":checked");
}
Line 4218:
// IE8 throws error here and will not see later tests
if ( !div.querySelectorAll(":enabled").length ) {
rbuggyQSA.push( ":enabled", ":disabled" );
}
Line 4236:
// Check to see if it's possible to do matchesSelector
// on a disconnected node (IE 9)
support.disconnectedMatch = matches.call( div, "div" );
Line 4377:
// IE 9's matchesSelector returns false on disconnected nodes
if ( ret || support.disconnectedMatch ||
// As well, disconnected nodes are said to be in a document
// fragment in IE 9
elem.document && elem.document.nodeType !== 11 ) {
return ret;
}
Line 4449:
function siblingCheck( a, b ) {
var cur = b && a,
diff = cur && ( ~b.sourceIndex || MAX_NEGATIVE ) - ( ~a.sourceIndex || MAX_NEGATIVE );
// Use IE sourceIndex if available on both nodes
if ( diff ) {
return diff;
}
IE CSS Fixes
Line 1360:
// Get the style information from getAttribute
// (IE uses .cssText instead)
style: /top/.test( a.getAttribute("style") ),
// Verify style float existence
// (IE uses styleFloat instead of cssFloat)
cssFloat: !!a.style.cssFloat,
Line 1512:
if ( typeof div.style.zoom !== core_strundefined ) {
// Support: IE<8
// Check if natively block-level elements act like inline-block
// elements when setting their display to 'inline' and giving
// them layout
div.innerHTML = "";
div.style.cssText = divReset + "width:1px;padding:1px;display:inline;zoom:1";
support.inlineBlockNeedsLayout = ( div.offsetWidth === 3 );
// Support: IE6
// Check if elements with layout shrink-wrap their children
div.style.display = "block";
div.innerHTML = "";
div.firstChild.style.width = "5px";
support.shrinkWrapBlocks = ( div.offsetWidth !== 3 );
if ( support.inlineBlockNeedsLayout ) {
// Prevent IE 6 from affecting layout for positioned elements #11048
// Prevent IE from shrinking the body in IE 7 mode #12869
// Support: IE<8
body.style.zoom = 1;
}
}
Line 2637:
if ( !jQuery.support.style ) {
jQuery.attrHooks.style = {
get: function( elem ) {
// Return undefined in the case of empty string
// Note: IE uppercases css property names, but if we were to .toLowerCase()
// .cssText, that would destroy case senstitivity in URL's, like in "background"
return elem.style.cssText || undefined;
},
set: function( elem, value ) {
return ( elem.style.cssText = value + "" );
}
};
}
Line 6933:
// getPropertyValue is only needed for .css('filter') in IE9, see #12537
ret = computed ? computed.getPropertyValue( name ) || computed[ name ] : undefined,
Line 8917:
// Record all 3 overflow attributes because IE does not
// change the overflow attribute when overflowX and
// overflowY are set to the same value
opts.overflow = [ style.overflow, style.overflowX, style.overflowY ];
Line 9087:
// Remove in 2.0 - this supports IE8's panic based approach
// to setting things on disconnected nodes
Tween.propHooks.scrollTop = Tween.propHooks.scrollLeft = {
set: function( tween ) {
if ( tween.elem.nodeType && tween.elem.parentNode ) {
tween.elem[ tween.prop ] = tween.now;
}
}
};
Line 9555:
// Either scroll[Width/Height] or offset[Width/Height] or client[Width/Height], whichever is greatest
// unfortunately, this causes bug #3838 in IE6/8 only, but there is currently no good, small way to fix it.
return Math.max(
elem.body[ "scroll" + name ], doc[ "scroll" + name ],
elem.body[ "offset" + name ], doc[ "offset" + name ],
doc[ "client" + name ]
);
IE Opacity Fixes
Line 1360:
// Make sure that element opacity exists
// (IE uses filter instead)
// Use a regex to work around a WebKit issue. See #5145
opacity: /^0.5/.test( a.style.opacity ),
Line 7178:
// IE uses filters for opacity
return ropacity.test( (computed && elem.currentStyle ? elem.currentStyle.filter : elem.style.filter) || "" ) ?
( 0.01 * parseFloat( RegExp.$1 ) ) + "" :
computed ? "1" : "";
Line 7190:
// IE has trouble with opacity if it does not have layout
// Force it by setting the zoom level
style.zoom = 1;
IE Attributes/Properties Fixes
Line 1332:
// Test setAttribute on camelCase class. If it works, we need attrFixes when doing get/setAttribute (ie6/7)
getSetAttribute: div.className !== "t",
Line 2060:
removeProp: function( name ) {
name = jQuery.propFix[ name ] || name;
return this.each(function() {
// try/catch handles cases where IE balks (such as removing a property on window)
try {
this[ name ] = undefined;
delete this[ name ];
} catch( e ) {}
});
},
Line 2289:
// oldIE doesn't update selected after form reset (#2551)
if ( ( option.selected || i === index ) &&
// Don't return options that are disabled or in a disabled optgroup
( jQuery.support.optDisabled ? !option.disabled : option.getAttribute("disabled") === null ) &&
( !option.parentNode.disabled || !jQuery.nodeName( option.parentNode, "optgroup" ) ) ) {
Line 2367:
// In IE9+, Flash objects don't have .getAttribute (#12945)
// Support: IE9+
if ( typeof elem.getAttribute !== core_strundefined ) {
ret = elem.getAttribute( name );
}
Line 2392:
// Also clear defaultChecked/defaultSelected (if appropriate) for IE<8
if ( !getSetAttribute && ruseDefault.test( name ) ) {
elem[ jQuery.camelCase( "default-" + name ) ] =
elem[ propName ] = false;
} else {
elem[ propName ] = false;
}
Line 2524:
} else if ( getSetInput && getSetAttribute || !ruseDefault.test( name ) ) {
// IE<8 needs the *property* name
elem.setAttribute( !getSetAttribute && jQuery.propFix[ name ] || name, name );
// Use defaultChecked and defaultSelected for oldIE
} else {
elem[ jQuery.camelCase( "default-" + name ) ] = elem[ name ] = true;
}
Line 2537:
// fix oldIE value attroperty
if ( !getSetInput || !getSetAttribute ) {
jQuery.attrHooks.value = {
get: function( elem, name ) {
var ret = elem.getAttributeNode( name );
return jQuery.nodeName( elem, "input" ) ?
// Ignore the value *property* by using defaultValue
elem.defaultValue :
ret && ret.specified ? ret.value : undefined;
},
set: function( elem, value, name ) {
if ( jQuery.nodeName( elem, "input" ) ) {
// Does not return so that setAttribute is also used
elem.defaultValue = value;
} else {
// Use nodeHook if defined (#1954); otherwise setAttribute is fine
return nodeHook && nodeHook.set( elem, value, name );
}
}
};
}
Line 2561:
// IE6/7 do not support getting/setting some attributes with get/setAttribute
if ( !getSetAttribute ) {
// Use this for any attribute in IE6/7
// This fixes almost every IE6/7 issue
nodeHook = jQuery.valHooks.button = {
get: function( elem, name ) {
var ret = elem.getAttributeNode( name );
return ret && ( name === "id" || name === "name" || name === "coords" ? ret.value !== "" : ret.specified ) ?
ret.value :
undefined;
},
set: function( elem, value, name ) {
// Set the existing or create a new attribute node
var ret = elem.getAttributeNode( name );
if ( !ret ) {
elem.setAttributeNode(
(ret = elem.ownerDocument.createAttribute( name ))
);
}
ret.value = value += "";
// Break association with cloned elements by also using setAttribute (#9646)
return name === "value" || value === elem.getAttribute( name ) ?
value :
undefined;
}
};
// Set contenteditable to false on removals(#10429)
// Setting to empty string throws an error as an invalid value
jQuery.attrHooks.contenteditable = {
get: nodeHook.get,
set: function( elem, value, name ) {
nodeHook.set( elem, value === "" ? false : value, name );
}
};
// Set width and height to auto instead of 0 on empty string( Bug #8150 )
// This is for removals
jQuery.each([ "width", "height" ], function( i, name ) {
jQuery.attrHooks[ name ] = jQuery.extend( jQuery.attrHooks[ name ], {
set: function( elem, value ) {
if ( value === "" ) {
elem.setAttribute( name, "auto" );
return value;
}
}
});
});
}
Line 2615:
// Some attributes require a special call on IE
// http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms536429%28VS.85%29.aspx
if ( !jQuery.support.hrefNormalized ) {
jQuery.each([ "href", "src", "width", "height" ], function( i, name ) {
jQuery.attrHooks[ name ] = jQuery.extend( jQuery.attrHooks[ name ], {
get: function( elem ) {
var ret = elem.getAttribute( name, 2 );
return ret == null ? undefined : ret;
}
});
});
// href/src property should get the full normalized URL (#10299/#12915)
jQuery.each([ "href", "src" ], function( i, name ) {
jQuery.propHooks[ name ] = {
get: function( elem ) {
return elem.getAttribute( name, 4 );
}
};
});
}
Line 4081:
// IE6/7 return modified attributes
Expr.attrHandle = assert(function( div ) {
div.innerHTML = "";
return div.firstChild && typeof div.firstChild.getAttribute !== strundefined &&
div.firstChild.getAttribute("href") === "#";
}) ?
{} :
{
"href": function( elem ) {
return elem.getAttribute( "href", 2 );
},
"type": function( elem ) {
return elem.getAttribute("type");
}
};
Line 4950:
"text": function( elem ) {
var attr;
// IE6 and 7 will map elem.type to 'text' for new HTML5 types (search, etc)
// use getAttribute instead to test this case
return elem.nodeName.toLowerCase() === "input" &&
elem.type === "text" &&
( (attr = elem.getAttribute("type")) == null || attr.toLowerCase() === elem.type );
},
Line 6597:
// IE does not allow us to delete expando properties from nodes,
// nor does it have a removeAttribute function on Document nodes;
// we must handle all of these cases
if ( deleteExpando ) {
delete elem[ internalKey ];
} else if ( typeof elem.removeAttribute !== core_strundefined ) {
elem.removeAttribute( internalKey );
} else {
elem[ internalKey ] = null;
}
Line 7200:
// Setting style.filter to null, "" & " " still leave "filter:" in the cssText
// if "filter:" is present at all, clearType is disabled, we want to avoid this
// style.removeAttribute is IE Only, but so apparently is this code path...
style.removeAttribute( "filter" );
IE Types/Parsing Fixes
Line 28:
// Support: IE<9
// For `typeof node.method` instead of `node.method !== undefined`
core_strundefined = typeof undefined,
Line 469:
isPlainObject: function( obj ) {
// Must be an Object.
// Because of IE, we also have to check the presence of the constructor property.
// Make sure that DOM nodes and window objects don't pass through, as well
if ( !obj || jQuery.type(obj) !== "object" || obj.nodeType || jQuery.isWindow( obj ) ) {
return false;
}
try {
// Not own constructor property must be Object
if ( obj.constructor &&
!core_hasOwn.call(obj, "constructor") &&
!core_hasOwn.call(obj.constructor.prototype, "isPrototypeOf") ) {
return false;
}
} catch ( e ) {
// IE8,9 Will throw exceptions on certain host objects #9897
return false;
}
// Own properties are enumerated firstly, so to speed up,
// if last one is own, then all properties are own.
var key;
for ( key in obj ) {}
return key === undefined || core_hasOwn.call( obj, key );
},
Line 568:
// Cross-browser xml parsing
parseXML: function( data ) {
var xml, tmp;
if ( !data || typeof data !== "string" ) {
return null;
}
try {
if ( window.DOMParser ) { // Standard
tmp = new DOMParser();
xml = tmp.parseFromString( data , "text/xml" );
} else { // IE
xml = new ActiveXObject( "Microsoft.XMLDOM" );
xml.async = "false";
xml.loadXML( data );
}
} catch( e ) {
xml = undefined;
}
if ( !xml || !xml.documentElement || xml.getElementsByTagName( "parsererror" ).length ) {
jQuery.error( "Invalid XML: " + data );
}
return xml;
},
Line 1560:
// We have to handle DOM nodes and JS objects differently because IE6-7
// can't GC object references properly across the DOM-JS boundary
isNode = elem.nodeType,
Line 2503:
detail = typeof prop === "boolean" ?
getSetInput && getSetAttribute ?
attr != null :
// oldIE fabricates an empty string for missing boolean attributes
// and conflates checked/selected into attroperties
ruseDefault.test( name ) ?
elem[ jQuery.camelCase( "default-" + name ) ] :
!!attr :
// fetch an attribute node for properties not recognized as boolean
elem.getAttributeNode( name );
Line 2671:
// IE6/7 call enctype encoding
if ( !jQuery.support.enctype ) {
jQuery.propFix.enctype = "encoding";
}
Line 3959:
// qSA works strangely on Element-rooted queries
// We can work around this by specifying an extra ID on the root
// and working up from there (Thanks to Andrew Dupont for the technique)
// IE 8 doesn't work on object elements
if ( nodeType === 1 && context.nodeName.toLowerCase() !== "object" ) {
Line 4001:
/**
* Detect xml
* @param {Element|Object} elem An element or a document
*/
isXML = Sizzle.isXML = function( elem ) {
// documentElement is verified for cases where it doesn't yet exist
// (such as loading iframes in IE - #4833)
var documentElement = elem && (elem.ownerDocument || elem).documentElement;
return documentElement ? documentElement.nodeName !== "HTML" : false;
};
Line 4042:
// IE8 returns a string for some attributes even when not present
return type !== "boolean" && type !== "string";
Line 6344:
// Modern browsers can apply jQuery collections as arrays, but oldIE needs a .get()
core_push.apply( ret, elems.get() );
IE Cloning Fixes
Line 6259:
function fixCloneNodeIssues( src, dest ) {
var nodeName, e, data;
// We do not need to do anything for non-Elements
if ( dest.nodeType !== 1 ) {
return;
}
nodeName = dest.nodeName.toLowerCase();
// IE6-8 copies events bound via attachEvent when using cloneNode.
if ( !jQuery.support.noCloneEvent && dest[ jQuery.expando ] ) {
data = jQuery._data( dest );
for ( e in data.events ) {
jQuery.removeEvent( dest, e, data.handle );
}
// Event data gets referenced instead of copied if the expando gets copied too
dest.removeAttribute( jQuery.expando );
}
// IE blanks contents when cloning scripts, and tries to evaluate newly-set text
if ( nodeName === "script" && dest.text !== src.text ) {
disableScript( dest ).text = src.text;
restoreScript( dest );
// IE6-10 improperly clones children of object elements using classid.
// IE10 throws NoModificationAllowedError if parent is null, #12132.
} else if ( nodeName === "object" ) {
if ( dest.parentNode ) {
dest.outerHTML = src.outerHTML;
}
// This path appears unavoidable for IE9. When cloning an object
// element in IE9, the outerHTML strategy above is not sufficient.
// If the src has innerHTML and the destination does not,
// copy the src.innerHTML into the dest.innerHTML. #10324
if ( jQuery.support.html5Clone && ( src.innerHTML && !jQuery.trim(dest.innerHTML) ) ) {
dest.innerHTML = src.innerHTML;
}
} else if ( nodeName === "input" && manipulation_rcheckableType.test( src.type ) ) {
// IE6-8 fails to persist the checked state of a cloned checkbox
// or radio button. Worse, IE6-7 fail to give the cloned element
// a checked appearance if the defaultChecked value isn't also set
dest.defaultChecked = dest.checked = src.checked;
// IE6-7 get confused and end up setting the value of a cloned
// checkbox/radio button to an empty string instead of "on"
if ( dest.value !== src.value ) {
dest.value = src.value;
}
// IE6-8 fails to return the selected option to the default selected
// state when cloning options
} else if ( nodeName === "option" ) {
dest.defaultSelected = dest.selected = src.defaultSelected;
// IE6-8 fails to set the defaultValue to the correct value when
// cloning other types of input fields
} else if ( nodeName === "input" || nodeName === "textarea" ) {
dest.defaultValue = src.defaultValue;
}
}
Line 6389:
// IE< =8 does not properly clone detached, unknown element nodes
} else {
fragmentDiv.innerHTML = elem.outerHTML;
fragmentDiv.removeChild( clone = fragmentDiv.firstChild );
}
Line 6402:
// Fix all IE cloning issues
for ( i = 0; (node = srcElements[i]) != null; ++i ) {
// Ensure that the destination node is not null; Fixes #9587
if ( destElements[i] ) {
fixCloneNodeIssues( node, destElements[i] );
}
}
[/js]
IE Whitespace Fixes
[js]
Line 550:
// Make sure leading/trailing whitespace is removed (IE can't handle it)
data = jQuery.trim( data );
Line 1335:
// IE strips leading whitespace when .innerHTML is used
leadingWhitespace: div.firstChild.nodeType === 3,
Line 6477:
// Manually add leading whitespace removed by IE
if ( !jQuery.support.leadingWhitespace && rleadingWhitespace.test( elem ) ) {
nodes.push( context.createTextNode( rleadingWhitespace.exec( elem )[0] ) );
}
Line 7419:
rheaders = /^(.*?):[ t]*([^rn]*)r?$/mg, // IE leaves an r character at EOL
IE Table Fixes
Line 1340:
// Make sure that tbody elements aren't automatically inserted
// IE will insert them into empty tables
tbody: !div.getElementsByTagName("tbody").length,
Line 1469:
// Support: IE8
// Check if table cells still have offsetWidth/Height when they are set
// to display:none and there are still other visible table cells in a
// table row; if so, offsetWidth/Height are not reliable for use when
// determining if an element has been hidden directly using
// display:none (it is still safe to use offsets if a parent element is
// hidden; don safety goggles and see bug #4512 for more information).
div.innerHTML = "
";
tds = div.getElementsByTagName("td");
tds[ 0 ].style.cssText = "padding:0;margin:0;border:0;display:none";
isSupported = ( tds[ 0 ].offsetHeight === 0 );
tds[ 0 ].style.display = "";
tds[ 1 ].style.display = "none";
// Support: IE8
// Check if empty table cells still have offsetWidth/Height
support.reliableHiddenOffsets = isSupported && ( tds[ 0 ].offsetHeight === 0 );
Line 6482:
// Remove IE's autoinserted from table fragments
if ( !jQuery.support.tbody ) {
// String was a
t
, *may* have spurious
elem = tag === "table" && !rtbody.test( elem ) ?
tmp.firstChild :
// String was a bare or
wrap[1] === "
" && !rtbody.test( elem ) ?
tmp :
0;
j = elem && elem.childNodes.length;
while ( j-- ) {
if ( jQuery.nodeName( (tbody = elem.childNodes[j]), "tbody" ) && !tbody.childNodes.length ) {
elem.removeChild( tbody );
}
}
}
IE Input Fixes
Line 1360:
// Check the default checkbox/radio value ("" on WebKit; "on" elsewhere)
checkOn: !!input.value,
Line 2410:
attrHooks: {
type: {
set: function( elem, value ) {
if ( !jQuery.support.radioValue && value === "radio" && jQuery.nodeName(elem, "input") ) {
// Setting the type on a radio button after the value resets the value in IE6-9
// Reset value to default in case type is set after value during creation
var val = elem.value;
elem.setAttribute( "type", value );
if ( val ) {
elem.value = val;
}
return value;
}
}
}
},
Line 3486:
// IE doesn't fire change on a check/radio until blur; trigger it on click
// after a propertychange. Eat the blur-change in special.change.handle.
// This still fires onchange a second time for check/radio after blur.
if ( this.type === "checkbox" || this.type === "radio" ) {
jQuery.event.add( this, "propertychange._change", function( event ) {
if ( event.originalEvent.propertyName === "checked" ) {
this._just_changed = true;
}
});
...
// Check if a disconnected checkbox will retain its checked
// value of true after appended to the DOM (IE6/7)
support.appendChecked = input.checked;
Line 4188:
// Select is set to empty string on purpose
// This is to test IE's treatment of not explictly
// setting a boolean content attribute,
// since its presence should be enough
// http://bugs.jquery.com/ticket/12359
div.innerHTML = "";
Line 6523:
handle: function( event ) {
var elem = event.target;
// Swallow native change events from checkbox/radio, we already triggered them above
if ( this !== elem || event.isSimulated || event.isTrigger || (elem.type !== "radio" && elem.type !== "checkbox") ) {
return event.handleObj.handler.apply( this, arguments );
}
},
Line 6523:
// Reset defaultChecked for any radios and checkboxes
// about to be appended to the DOM in IE 6/7 (#8060)
if ( !jQuery.support.appendChecked ) {
jQuery.grep( getAll( nodes, "input" ), fixDefaultChecked );
}
IE Window/Location Fixes
Line 7450:
// #8138, IE may throw an exception when accessing
// a field from window.location if document.domain has been set
try {
ajaxLocation = location.href;
} catch( e ) {
// Use the href attribute of an A element
// since IE will modify it given document.location
ajaxLocation = document.createElement( "a" );
ajaxLocation.href = "";
ajaxLocation = ajaxLocation.href;
}
IE Error Fixes
Line 6848:
// Wrapped to prevent IE from throwing errors when 'invalid' values are provided
// Fixes bug #5509
try {
style[ name ] = value;
} catch(e) {}
Line 7583:
// If a selector was specified, locate the right elements in a dummy div
// Exclude scripts to avoid IE 'Permission Denied' errors
jQuery("").append( jQuery.parseHTML( responseText ) ).find( selector ) :
IE Protocol/URL Fixes
Line 7839:
// Remove hash character (#7531: and string promotion)
// Add protocol if not provided (#5866: IE7 issue with protocol-less urls)
// Handle falsy url in the settings object (#10093: consistency with old signature)
// We also use the url parameter if available
s.url = ( ( url || s.url || ajaxLocation ) + "" ).replace( rhash, "" ).replace( rprotocol, ajaxLocParts[ 1 ] + "//" );
IE Script/Ajax Fixes
Line 8334:
// Circumvent IE6 bugs with base elements (#2709 and #4378) by prepending
// Use native DOM manipulation to avoid our domManip AJAX trickery
head.insertBefore( script, head.firstChild );
Line 8427:
var xhrCallbacks, xhrSupported,
xhrId = 0,
// #5280: Internet Explorer will keep connections alive if we don't abort on unload
xhrOnUnloadAbort = window.ActiveXObject && function() {
// Abort all pending requests
var key;
for ( key in xhrCallbacks ) {
xhrCallbacks[ key ]( undefined, true );
}
};
// Functions to create xhrs
function createStandardXHR() {
try {
return new window.XMLHttpRequest();
} catch( e ) {}
}
function createActiveXHR() {
try {
return new window.ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");
} catch( e ) {}
}
// Create the request object
// (This is still attached to ajaxSettings for backward compatibility)
jQuery.ajaxSettings.xhr = window.ActiveXObject ?
/* Microsoft failed to properly
* implement the XMLHttpRequest in IE7 (can't request local files),
* so we use the ActiveXObject when it is available
* Additionally XMLHttpRequest can be disabled in IE7/IE8 so
* we need a fallback.
*/
function() {
return !this.isLocal && createStandardXHR() || createActiveXHR();
} :
// For all other browsers, use the standard XMLHttpRequest object
createStandardXHR;
Line 8562:
// When requesting binary data, IE6-9 will throw an exception
// on any attempt to access responseText (#11426)
if ( typeof xhr.responseText === "string" ) {
responses.text = xhr.responseText;
}
Line 8584:
// IE - #1450: sometimes returns 1223 when it should be 204
} else if ( status === 1223 ) {
status = 204;
}
Line 8605:
} else if ( xhr.readyState === 4 ) {
// (IE6 & IE7) if it's in cache and has been
// retrieved directly we need to fire the callback
setTimeout( callback );
IE Misc Fixes
Line 71:
// Make sure we trim BOM and NBSP (here's looking at you, Safari 5.0 and IE)
rtrim = /^[suFEFFxA0]+|[suFEFFxA0]+$/g,
Line 419:
// Make sure body exists, at least, in case IE gets a little overzealous (ticket #5443).
if ( !document.body ) {
return setTimeout( jQuery.ready );
}
Line 441:
// See test/unit/core.js for details concerning isFunction.
// Since version 1.3, DOM methods and functions like alert
// aren't supported. They return false on IE (#2968).
isFunction: function( obj ) {
return jQuery.type(obj) === "function";
},
Line 1332:
// Make sure that link elements get serialized correctly by innerHTML
// This requires a wrapper element in IE
htmlSerialize: !!div.getElementsByTagName("link").length,
// Make sure that URLs aren't manipulated
// (IE normalizes it by default)
hrefNormalized: a.getAttribute("href") === "/a",
// Make sure that a selected-by-default option has a working selected property.
// (WebKit defaults to false instead of true, IE too, if it's in an optgroup)
optSelected: opt.selected,
Line 1399;
// Support: IE<9
try {
delete div.test;
} catch( e ) {
support.deleteExpando = false;
}
Line 5863:
// IE6-8 can't serialize link, script, style, or any html5 (NoScope) tags,
// unless wrapped in a div with non-breaking characters in front of it.
_default: jQuery.support.htmlSerialize ? [ 0, "", "" ] : [ 1, "X", "" ]
Line 6018:
// If this is a select, ensure that it displays empty (#12336)
// Support: IE<9
if ( elem.options && jQuery.nodeName( elem, "select" ) ) {
elem.options.length = 0;
}
Line 6504:
// Fix #12392 for WebKit and IE > 9
tmp.textContent = "";
You can stay up to date with IE browser updates here: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/ie/
Thanks for reading and please do leave comments.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
