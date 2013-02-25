How jQuery 1.9.1 overcomes Internet Explorer 6/7/8 JavaScript

How does jQuery 1.9.1 support old Internet Explorer? This post contains a collection of code snippets directly from the jQuery Library. Hopefully by reading through the code will help you understand more about vanilla JavaScript and how jQuery 1.9.1 has overcome JavaScript browser incompatibilities with Internet Explorer 6,7,8,9.

I filtered through a grep for “IE/ie6/ie7/ie8/ie9” to pull out the IE related code segments for analysis. Then grouped snippets into some common related areas of IE fixes. Read through and see the mammoth effort that has gone into jQuery to support Internet Explorer. Massive kudos to the jQuery team.

If you’re wondering how to migrating to jQuery 2.0 to support IE.

IE6/7/8/9 Fixes in jQuery 1.9.1

Code snippets have been grouped into the following sections.

IE Memory Leak Fixes

Line 1538: // Null elements to avoid leaks in IE container = div = tds = marginDiv = null; }); // Null elements to avoid leaks in IE all = select = fragment = opt = a = input = null; Line 2753: // Add elem as a property of the handle fn to prevent a memory leak with IE non-native events eventHandle.elem = elem; Line 2823: // Nullify elem to prevent memory leaks in IE elem = null; Line 3322: // #8545, #7054, preventing memory leaks for custom events in IE6-8 // detachEvent needed property on element, by name of that event, to properly expose it to GC if ( typeof elem[ name ] === core_strundefined ) { elem[ name ] = null; } elem.detachEvent( name, handle ); Line 8316: // Handle memory leak in IE script.onload = script.onreadystatechange = null; Line 3874: /** * Support testing using an element * @param {Function} fn Passed the created div and expects a boolean result */ function assert( fn ) { var div = document.createElement("div"); try { return fn( div ); } catch (e) { return false; } finally { // release memory in IE div = null; } }

IE Event Fixes

Line 97: // The ready event handler completed = function( event ) { // readyState === "complete" is good enough for us to call the dom ready in oldIE if ( document.addEventListener || event.type === "load" || document.readyState === "complete" ) { detach(); jQuery.ready(); } }, Line 905: // If IE event model is used } else { // Ensure firing before onload, maybe late but safe also for iframes document.attachEvent( "onreadystatechange", completed ); // A fallback to window.onload, that will always work window.attachEvent( "onload", completed ); // If IE and not a frame // continually check to see if the document is ready var top = false; try { top = window.frameElement == null && document.documentElement; } catch(e) {} if ( top && top.doScroll ) { (function doScrollCheck() { if ( !jQuery.isReady ) { try { // Use the trick by Diego Perini // http://javascript.nwbox.com/IEContentLoaded/ top.doScroll("left"); } catch(e) { return setTimeout( doScrollCheck, 50 ); } // detach all dom ready events detach(); // and execute any waiting functions jQuery.ready(); } })(); } } Line 1430: // Support: IE<9 // Opera does not clone events (and typeof div.attachEvent === undefined). // IE9-10 clones events bound via attachEvent, but they don't trigger with .click() if ( div.attachEvent ) { div.attachEvent( "onclick", function() { support.noCloneEvent = false; }); div.cloneNode( true ).click(); } // Support: IE<9 (lack submit/change bubble), Firefox 17+ (lack focusin event) // Beware of CSP restrictions (https://developer.mozilla.org/en/Security/CSP), test/csp.php for ( i in { submit: true, change: true, focusin: true }) { div.setAttribute( eventName = "on" + i, "t" ); support[ i + "Bubbles" ] = eventName in window || div.attributes[ eventName ].expando === false; } Line 3003: // Call a native DOM method on the target with the same name name as the event. // Can't use an .isFunction() check here because IE6/7 fails that test. // Don't do default actions on window, that's where global variables be (#6170) if ( ontype && elem[ type ] && !jQuery.isWindow( elem ) ) { // Don't re-trigger an onFOO event when we call its FOO() method tmp = elem[ ontype ]; if ( tmp ) { elem[ ontype ] = null; } // Prevent re-triggering of the same event, since we already bubbled it above jQuery.event.triggered = type; try { elem[ type ](); } catch ( e ) { // IE<9 dies on focus/blur to hidden element (#1486,#12518) // only reproducible on winXP IE8 native, not IE9 in IE8 mode } jQuery.event.triggered = undefined; if ( tmp ) { elem[ ontype ] = tmp; } } Line 3168: // Support: IE<9 // Fix target property (#1925) if ( !event.target ) { event.target = originalEvent.srcElement || document; } Line 3180: // Support: IE<9 // For mouse/key events, metaKey==false if it's undefined (#3368, #11328) event.metaKey = !!event.metaKey; Line 3253: trigger: function() { if ( this !== document.activeElement && this.focus ) { try { this.focus(); return false; } catch ( e ) { // Support: IE<9 // If we error on focus to hidden element (#1486, #12518), // let .trigger() run the handlers } } }, Line 3384: // Support: IE // Otherwise set the returnValue property of the original event to false } else { e.returnValue = false; } Line 3402: // Support: IE // Set the cancelBubble property of the original event to true e.cancelBubble = true; Line 3439: // IE submit delegation if ( !jQuery.support.submitBubbles ) { jQuery.event.special.submit = { setup: function() { // Only need this for delegated form submit events if ( jQuery.nodeName( this, "form" ) ) { return false; } // Lazy-add a submit handler when a descendant form may potentially be submitted jQuery.event.add( this, "click._submit keypress._submit", function( e ) { // Node name check avoids a VML-related crash in IE (#9807) var elem = e.target, form = jQuery.nodeName( elem, "input" ) || jQuery.nodeName( elem, "button" ) ? elem.form : undefined; if ( form && !jQuery._data( form, "submitBubbles" ) ) { jQuery.event.add( form, "submit._submit", function( event ) { event._submit_bubble = true; }); jQuery._data( form, "submitBubbles", true ); } }); // return undefined since we don't need an event listener }, postDispatch: function( event ) { // If form was submitted by the user, bubble the event up the tree if ( event._submit_bubble ) { delete event._submit_bubble; if ( this.parentNode && !event.isTrigger ) { jQuery.event.simulate( "submit", this.parentNode, event, true ); } } }, teardown: function() { // Only need this for delegated form submit events if ( jQuery.nodeName( this, "form" ) ) { return false; } // Remove delegated handlers; cleanData eventually reaps submit handlers attached above jQuery.event.remove( this, "._submit" ); } }; } Line 3486: // IE change delegation and checkbox/radio fix if ( !jQuery.support.changeBubbles ) { jQuery.event.special.change = { setup: function() { if ( rformElems.test( this.nodeName ) ) { // IE doesn't fire change on a check/radio until blur; trigger it on click // after a propertychange. Eat the blur-change in special.change.handle. // This still fires onchange a second time for check/radio after blur. if ( this.type === "checkbox" || this.type === "radio" ) { jQuery.event.add( this, "propertychange._change", function( event ) { if ( event.originalEvent.propertyName === "checked" ) { this._just_changed = true; } }); jQuery.event.add( this, "click._change", function( event ) { if ( this._just_changed && !event.isTrigger ) { this._just_changed = false; } // Allow triggered, simulated change events (#11500) jQuery.event.simulate( "change", this, event, true ); }); } return false; } // Delegated event; lazy-add a change handler on descendant inputs jQuery.event.add( this, "beforeactivate._change", function( e ) { var elem = e.target; if ( rformElems.test( elem.nodeName ) && !jQuery._data( elem, "changeBubbles" ) ) { jQuery.event.add( elem, "change._change", function( event ) { if ( this.parentNode && !event.isSimulated && !event.isTrigger ) { jQuery.event.simulate( "change", this.parentNode, event, true ); } }); jQuery._data( elem, "changeBubbles", true ); } }); }, handle: function( event ) { var elem = event.target; // Swallow native change events from checkbox/radio, we already triggered them above if ( this !== elem || event.isSimulated || event.isTrigger || (elem.type !== "radio" && elem.type !== "checkbox") ) { return event.handleObj.handler.apply( this, arguments ); } }, teardown: function() { jQuery.event.remove( this, "._change" ); return !rformElems.test( this.nodeName ); } }; }

IE Selector Fixes

Line 177: if ( elem && elem.parentNode ) { // Handle the case where IE and Opera return items // by name instead of ID if ( elem.id !== match[2] ) { return rootjQuery.find( selector ); } // Otherwise, we inject the element directly into the jQuery object this.length = 1; this[0] = elem; } Line 3922: // Handle the case where IE, Opera, and Webkit return items // by name instead of ID if ( elem.id === m ) { results.push( elem ); return results; } Line 4195: // IE8 - Some boolean attributes are not treated correctly if ( !div.querySelectorAll("[selected]").length ) { rbuggyQSA.push( "\[" + whitespace + "*(?:checked|disabled|ismap|multiple|readonly|selected|value)" ); } Line 4202: // IE8 throws error here and will not see later tests if ( !div.querySelectorAll(":checked").length ) { rbuggyQSA.push(":checked"); } Line 4218: // IE8 throws error here and will not see later tests if ( !div.querySelectorAll(":enabled").length ) { rbuggyQSA.push( ":enabled", ":disabled" ); } Line 4236: // Check to see if it's possible to do matchesSelector // on a disconnected node (IE 9) support.disconnectedMatch = matches.call( div, "div" ); Line 4377: // IE 9's matchesSelector returns false on disconnected nodes if ( ret || support.disconnectedMatch || // As well, disconnected nodes are said to be in a document // fragment in IE 9 elem.document && elem.document.nodeType !== 11 ) { return ret; } Line 4449: function siblingCheck( a, b ) { var cur = b && a, diff = cur && ( ~b.sourceIndex || MAX_NEGATIVE ) - ( ~a.sourceIndex || MAX_NEGATIVE ); // Use IE sourceIndex if available on both nodes if ( diff ) { return diff; }

IE CSS Fixes

Line 1360: // Get the style information from getAttribute // (IE uses .cssText instead) style: /top/.test( a.getAttribute("style") ), // Verify style float existence // (IE uses styleFloat instead of cssFloat) cssFloat: !!a.style.cssFloat, Line 1512: if ( typeof div.style.zoom !== core_strundefined ) { // Support: IE<8 // Check if natively block-level elements act like inline-block // elements when setting their display to 'inline' and giving // them layout div.innerHTML = ""; div.style.cssText = divReset + "width:1px;padding:1px;display:inline;zoom:1"; support.inlineBlockNeedsLayout = ( div.offsetWidth === 3 ); // Support: IE6 // Check if elements with layout shrink-wrap their children div.style.display = "block"; div.innerHTML = " "; div.firstChild.style.width = "5px"; support.shrinkWrapBlocks = ( div.offsetWidth !== 3 ); if ( support.inlineBlockNeedsLayout ) { // Prevent IE 6 from affecting layout for positioned elements #11048 // Prevent IE from shrinking the body in IE 7 mode #12869 // Support: IE<8 body.style.zoom = 1; } } Line 2637: if ( !jQuery.support.style ) { jQuery.attrHooks.style = { get: function( elem ) { // Return undefined in the case of empty string // Note: IE uppercases css property names, but if we were to .toLowerCase() // .cssText, that would destroy case senstitivity in URL's, like in "background" return elem.style.cssText || undefined; }, set: function( elem, value ) { return ( elem.style.cssText = value + "" ); } }; } Line 6933: // getPropertyValue is only needed for .css('filter') in IE9, see #12537 ret = computed ? computed.getPropertyValue( name ) || computed[ name ] : undefined, Line 8917: // Record all 3 overflow attributes because IE does not // change the overflow attribute when overflowX and // overflowY are set to the same value opts.overflow = [ style.overflow, style.overflowX, style.overflowY ]; Line 9087: // Remove in 2.0 - this supports IE8's panic based approach // to setting things on disconnected nodes Tween.propHooks.scrollTop = Tween.propHooks.scrollLeft = { set: function( tween ) { if ( tween.elem.nodeType && tween.elem.parentNode ) { tween.elem[ tween.prop ] = tween.now; } } }; Line 9555: // Either scroll[Width/Height] or offset[Width/Height] or client[Width/Height], whichever is greatest // unfortunately, this causes bug #3838 in IE6/8 only, but there is currently no good, small way to fix it. return Math.max( elem.body[ "scroll" + name ], doc[ "scroll" + name ], elem.body[ "offset" + name ], doc[ "offset" + name ], doc[ "client" + name ] );

IE Opacity Fixes

Line 1360: // Make sure that element opacity exists // (IE uses filter instead) // Use a regex to work around a WebKit issue. See #5145 opacity: /^0.5/.test( a.style.opacity ), Line 7178: // IE uses filters for opacity return ropacity.test( (computed && elem.currentStyle ? elem.currentStyle.filter : elem.style.filter) || "" ) ? ( 0.01 * parseFloat( RegExp.$1 ) ) + "" : computed ? "1" : ""; Line 7190: // IE has trouble with opacity if it does not have layout // Force it by setting the zoom level style.zoom = 1;

IE Attributes/Properties Fixes

Line 1332: // Test setAttribute on camelCase class. If it works, we need attrFixes when doing get/setAttribute (ie6/7) getSetAttribute: div.className !== "t", Line 2060: removeProp: function( name ) { name = jQuery.propFix[ name ] || name; return this.each(function() { // try/catch handles cases where IE balks (such as removing a property on window) try { this[ name ] = undefined; delete this[ name ]; } catch( e ) {} }); }, Line 2289: // oldIE doesn't update selected after form reset (#2551) if ( ( option.selected || i === index ) && // Don't return options that are disabled or in a disabled optgroup ( jQuery.support.optDisabled ? !option.disabled : option.getAttribute("disabled") === null ) && ( !option.parentNode.disabled || !jQuery.nodeName( option.parentNode, "optgroup" ) ) ) { Line 2367: // In IE9+, Flash objects don't have .getAttribute (#12945) // Support: IE9+ if ( typeof elem.getAttribute !== core_strundefined ) { ret = elem.getAttribute( name ); } Line 2392: // Also clear defaultChecked/defaultSelected (if appropriate) for IE<8 if ( !getSetAttribute && ruseDefault.test( name ) ) { elem[ jQuery.camelCase( "default-" + name ) ] = elem[ propName ] = false; } else { elem[ propName ] = false; } Line 2524: } else if ( getSetInput && getSetAttribute || !ruseDefault.test( name ) ) { // IE<8 needs the *property* name elem.setAttribute( !getSetAttribute && jQuery.propFix[ name ] || name, name ); // Use defaultChecked and defaultSelected for oldIE } else { elem[ jQuery.camelCase( "default-" + name ) ] = elem[ name ] = true; } Line 2537: // fix oldIE value attroperty if ( !getSetInput || !getSetAttribute ) { jQuery.attrHooks.value = { get: function( elem, name ) { var ret = elem.getAttributeNode( name ); return jQuery.nodeName( elem, "input" ) ? // Ignore the value *property* by using defaultValue elem.defaultValue : ret && ret.specified ? ret.value : undefined; }, set: function( elem, value, name ) { if ( jQuery.nodeName( elem, "input" ) ) { // Does not return so that setAttribute is also used elem.defaultValue = value; } else { // Use nodeHook if defined (#1954); otherwise setAttribute is fine return nodeHook && nodeHook.set( elem, value, name ); } } }; } Line 2561: // IE6/7 do not support getting/setting some attributes with get/setAttribute if ( !getSetAttribute ) { // Use this for any attribute in IE6/7 // This fixes almost every IE6/7 issue nodeHook = jQuery.valHooks.button = { get: function( elem, name ) { var ret = elem.getAttributeNode( name ); return ret && ( name === "id" || name === "name" || name === "coords" ? ret.value !== "" : ret.specified ) ? ret.value : undefined; }, set: function( elem, value, name ) { // Set the existing or create a new attribute node var ret = elem.getAttributeNode( name ); if ( !ret ) { elem.setAttributeNode( (ret = elem.ownerDocument.createAttribute( name )) ); } ret.value = value += ""; // Break association with cloned elements by also using setAttribute (#9646) return name === "value" || value === elem.getAttribute( name ) ? value : undefined; } }; // Set contenteditable to false on removals(#10429) // Setting to empty string throws an error as an invalid value jQuery.attrHooks.contenteditable = { get: nodeHook.get, set: function( elem, value, name ) { nodeHook.set( elem, value === "" ? false : value, name ); } }; // Set width and height to auto instead of 0 on empty string( Bug #8150 ) // This is for removals jQuery.each([ "width", "height" ], function( i, name ) { jQuery.attrHooks[ name ] = jQuery.extend( jQuery.attrHooks[ name ], { set: function( elem, value ) { if ( value === "" ) { elem.setAttribute( name, "auto" ); return value; } } }); }); } Line 2615: // Some attributes require a special call on IE // http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms536429%28VS.85%29.aspx if ( !jQuery.support.hrefNormalized ) { jQuery.each([ "href", "src", "width", "height" ], function( i, name ) { jQuery.attrHooks[ name ] = jQuery.extend( jQuery.attrHooks[ name ], { get: function( elem ) { var ret = elem.getAttribute( name, 2 ); return ret == null ? undefined : ret; } }); }); // href/src property should get the full normalized URL (#10299/#12915) jQuery.each([ "href", "src" ], function( i, name ) { jQuery.propHooks[ name ] = { get: function( elem ) { return elem.getAttribute( name, 4 ); } }; }); } Line 4081: // IE6/7 return modified attributes Expr.attrHandle = assert(function( div ) { div.innerHTML = ""; return div.firstChild && typeof div.firstChild.getAttribute !== strundefined && div.firstChild.getAttribute("href") === "#"; }) ? {} : { "href": function( elem ) { return elem.getAttribute( "href", 2 ); }, "type": function( elem ) { return elem.getAttribute("type"); } }; Line 4950: "text": function( elem ) { var attr; // IE6 and 7 will map elem.type to 'text' for new HTML5 types (search, etc) // use getAttribute instead to test this case return elem.nodeName.toLowerCase() === "input" && elem.type === "text" && ( (attr = elem.getAttribute("type")) == null || attr.toLowerCase() === elem.type ); }, Line 6597: // IE does not allow us to delete expando properties from nodes, // nor does it have a removeAttribute function on Document nodes; // we must handle all of these cases if ( deleteExpando ) { delete elem[ internalKey ]; } else if ( typeof elem.removeAttribute !== core_strundefined ) { elem.removeAttribute( internalKey ); } else { elem[ internalKey ] = null; } Line 7200: // Setting style.filter to null, "" & " " still leave "filter:" in the cssText // if "filter:" is present at all, clearType is disabled, we want to avoid this // style.removeAttribute is IE Only, but so apparently is this code path... style.removeAttribute( "filter" );

IE Types/Parsing Fixes

Line 28: // Support: IE<9 // For `typeof node.method` instead of `node.method !== undefined` core_strundefined = typeof undefined, Line 469: isPlainObject: function( obj ) { // Must be an Object. // Because of IE, we also have to check the presence of the constructor property. // Make sure that DOM nodes and window objects don't pass through, as well if ( !obj || jQuery.type(obj) !== "object" || obj.nodeType || jQuery.isWindow( obj ) ) { return false; } try { // Not own constructor property must be Object if ( obj.constructor && !core_hasOwn.call(obj, "constructor") && !core_hasOwn.call(obj.constructor.prototype, "isPrototypeOf") ) { return false; } } catch ( e ) { // IE8,9 Will throw exceptions on certain host objects #9897 return false; } // Own properties are enumerated firstly, so to speed up, // if last one is own, then all properties are own. var key; for ( key in obj ) {} return key === undefined || core_hasOwn.call( obj, key ); }, Line 568: // Cross-browser xml parsing parseXML: function( data ) { var xml, tmp; if ( !data || typeof data !== "string" ) { return null; } try { if ( window.DOMParser ) { // Standard tmp = new DOMParser(); xml = tmp.parseFromString( data , "text/xml" ); } else { // IE xml = new ActiveXObject( "Microsoft.XMLDOM" ); xml.async = "false"; xml.loadXML( data ); } } catch( e ) { xml = undefined; } if ( !xml || !xml.documentElement || xml.getElementsByTagName( "parsererror" ).length ) { jQuery.error( "Invalid XML: " + data ); } return xml; }, Line 1560: // We have to handle DOM nodes and JS objects differently because IE6-7 // can't GC object references properly across the DOM-JS boundary isNode = elem.nodeType, Line 2503: detail = typeof prop === "boolean" ? getSetInput && getSetAttribute ? attr != null : // oldIE fabricates an empty string for missing boolean attributes // and conflates checked/selected into attroperties ruseDefault.test( name ) ? elem[ jQuery.camelCase( "default-" + name ) ] : !!attr : // fetch an attribute node for properties not recognized as boolean elem.getAttributeNode( name ); Line 2671: // IE6/7 call enctype encoding if ( !jQuery.support.enctype ) { jQuery.propFix.enctype = "encoding"; } Line 3959: // qSA works strangely on Element-rooted queries // We can work around this by specifying an extra ID on the root // and working up from there (Thanks to Andrew Dupont for the technique) // IE 8 doesn't work on object elements if ( nodeType === 1 && context.nodeName.toLowerCase() !== "object" ) { Line 4001: /** * Detect xml * @param {Element|Object} elem An element or a document */ isXML = Sizzle.isXML = function( elem ) { // documentElement is verified for cases where it doesn't yet exist // (such as loading iframes in IE - #4833) var documentElement = elem && (elem.ownerDocument || elem).documentElement; return documentElement ? documentElement.nodeName !== "HTML" : false; }; Line 4042: // IE8 returns a string for some attributes even when not present return type !== "boolean" && type !== "string"; Line 6344: // Modern browsers can apply jQuery collections as arrays, but oldIE needs a .get() core_push.apply( ret, elems.get() );

IE Cloning Fixes

Line 6259: function fixCloneNodeIssues( src, dest ) { var nodeName, e, data; // We do not need to do anything for non-Elements if ( dest.nodeType !== 1 ) { return; } nodeName = dest.nodeName.toLowerCase(); // IE6-8 copies events bound via attachEvent when using cloneNode. if ( !jQuery.support.noCloneEvent && dest[ jQuery.expando ] ) { data = jQuery._data( dest ); for ( e in data.events ) { jQuery.removeEvent( dest, e, data.handle ); } // Event data gets referenced instead of copied if the expando gets copied too dest.removeAttribute( jQuery.expando ); } // IE blanks contents when cloning scripts, and tries to evaluate newly-set text if ( nodeName === "script" && dest.text !== src.text ) { disableScript( dest ).text = src.text; restoreScript( dest ); // IE6-10 improperly clones children of object elements using classid. // IE10 throws NoModificationAllowedError if parent is null, #12132. } else if ( nodeName === "object" ) { if ( dest.parentNode ) { dest.outerHTML = src.outerHTML; } // This path appears unavoidable for IE9. When cloning an object // element in IE9, the outerHTML strategy above is not sufficient. // If the src has innerHTML and the destination does not, // copy the src.innerHTML into the dest.innerHTML. #10324 if ( jQuery.support.html5Clone && ( src.innerHTML && !jQuery.trim(dest.innerHTML) ) ) { dest.innerHTML = src.innerHTML; } } else if ( nodeName === "input" && manipulation_rcheckableType.test( src.type ) ) { // IE6-8 fails to persist the checked state of a cloned checkbox // or radio button. Worse, IE6-7 fail to give the cloned element // a checked appearance if the defaultChecked value isn't also set dest.defaultChecked = dest.checked = src.checked; // IE6-7 get confused and end up setting the value of a cloned // checkbox/radio button to an empty string instead of "on" if ( dest.value !== src.value ) { dest.value = src.value; } // IE6-8 fails to return the selected option to the default selected // state when cloning options } else if ( nodeName === "option" ) { dest.defaultSelected = dest.selected = src.defaultSelected; // IE6-8 fails to set the defaultValue to the correct value when // cloning other types of input fields } else if ( nodeName === "input" || nodeName === "textarea" ) { dest.defaultValue = src.defaultValue; } } Line 6389: // IE< =8 does not properly clone detached, unknown element nodes } else { fragmentDiv.innerHTML = elem.outerHTML; fragmentDiv.removeChild( clone = fragmentDiv.firstChild ); } Line 6402: // Fix all IE cloning issues for ( i = 0; (node = srcElements[i]) != null; ++i ) { // Ensure that the destination node is not null; Fixes #9587 if ( destElements[i] ) { fixCloneNodeIssues( node, destElements[i] ); } } [/js] IE Whitespace Fixes [js] Line 550: // Make sure leading/trailing whitespace is removed (IE can't handle it) data = jQuery.trim( data ); Line 1335: // IE strips leading whitespace when .innerHTML is used leadingWhitespace: div.firstChild.nodeType === 3, Line 6477: // Manually add leading whitespace removed by IE if ( !jQuery.support.leadingWhitespace && rleadingWhitespace.test( elem ) ) { nodes.push( context.createTextNode( rleadingWhitespace.exec( elem )[0] ) ); } Line 7419: rheaders = /^(.*?):[ t]*([^rn]*)r?$/mg, // IE leaves an r character at EOL

IE Table Fixes