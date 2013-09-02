A Look at the HTML5 Nav Element

It’s safe to assume that this element will appear in virtually every project. nav represents exactly what it implies: a group of navigation links. Although the most common use for nav will be for wrapping an unordered list of links, there are other options. You could also wrap the nav element around a paragraph of text that contained the major navigation links for a page or section of a page.

In either case, the nav element should be reserved for navigation that is of primary importance. So, it’s recommended that you avoid using nav for a brief list of links in a footer, for example.

nav and Accessibility

A design pattern you may have seen implemented on many sites is the “skip navigation” link. The idea is to allow users of screen readers to quickly skip past your site’s main navigation if they’ve already heard it—after all, there’s no point listening to a large site’s entire navigation menu every time you click through to a new page!

The nav element has the potential to eliminate this need; if a screen reader sees a nav element, it could allow its users to skip over the navigation without requiring an additional link. The specification states:

User agents (such as screen readers) that are targeted at users who can benefit from navigation information being omitted in the initial rendering, or who can benefit from navigation information being immediately available, can use this element as a way to determine what content on the page to initially skip and/or provide on request.

Current screen readers fail to recognize nav , but this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use it. Assistive technology will continue to evolve, and it’s likely your page will be on the Web well into the future. By building to the standards now, you ensure that as screen readers improve, your page will become more accessible over time.

What’s a user agent?

You’ll encounter the term user agent a lot when browsing through specifications. Really, it’s just a fancy term for a browser—a software “agent” that a user employs to access the content of a page. The reason the specs don’t simply say “browser” is that user agents can include screen readers, or any other technological means to read a web page.

You can use nav more than once on a given page. If you have a primary navigation bar for the site, this would call for a nav element.

Additionally, if you had a secondary set of links pointing to different parts of the current page (using in-page anchors), this too could be wrapped in a nav element.

As with section , there’s been some debate over what constitutes acceptable use of nav and why it isn’t recommended in some circumstances (such as inside a footer ). Some developers believe this element is appropriate for pagination or breadcrumb links, or for a search form that constitutes a primary means of navigating a site (as is the case on Google).

This decision will ultimately be up to you, the developer. Ian Hickson, the primary editor of WHATWG’s HTML5 specification, responded to the question directly: “use [it] whenever you would have used class=nav”.[See Comment]

