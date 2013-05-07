Best of jsperf (2000-2013) – Part 1/3
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
After surfing through hundreds of jsperf tests, today I bring to you jsperf – best of (2000-2013). For those who don’t know, jsperf.com is an online tool that provides us with JavaScript performance testing. Very useful for Improving your JavaScript & jQuery code performance / comparing the speed of different algorithms and code snippets! This post gives a super fast overview of the results of some of the best ones I’ve seen (so far).
There are quite a few tests so I’ve split them into the following Speed Test groups:
- Part 1 – jQuery Selectors, JavaScript Strings, JavaScript DOM Caching/DOM Traversal
- Part 2 – jQuery Each/Loops, jQuery AJAX, jQuery Animation/CSS, JavaScript Templating
- Part 3 – Miscellaneous Speed Tests (the best of the rest!)
As always leave comments and if I’ve missed any you think are important please share. Let’s improve our coding and speed up the web!
jQuery Selector Speed Tests
These tests compare the performance of the different jQuery selectors.
id vs class vs tag vs pseudo vs. attribute selectors
Quick look at the speed of different jQuery selectors.
JavaScript String Speed Tests
Concatenating Literals
Comparing the speed of concatenating literals vs one long string assignment
String concatenation vs Regex
jQuery .size() vs .length.
Testing how much slower the jQuery method size() is against checking the length directly.
JavaScript DOM Caching/Traversal
DOM Caching vs No DOM Cache
Test the performance of DOM caching in a basic JavaScript namespacing pattern.
Caching DOM references outside of a loop
DOM caching excercise and node types
jQuery filter vs find.
Also see JQUERY FILTER FUNCTION EXAMPLE.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
