jQuery CSS3 Hover Transform Plugin

A lightweight (2kb min) jQuery Plugin which handles CSS3 hover tranforms that work cross browser IE8+. Works on all modern browsers Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE. Old browsers IE9, IE8.
Demos
* Single elements scale – https://jsfiddle.net/aEPsh/
* Single elements scale & rotate – https://jsfiddle.net/wC9Wk/
* Single elements A few experiments – https://jsfiddle.net/sD5dP/
* Container element triggers scale on child – https://jsfiddle.net/MH2AS/
* One child element triggers another – https://jsfiddle.net/LuNgy/
Features
* CSS3 Transition Tranforms on Hover triggered by JavaScript.
* Cross Browser supported by IE8, IE9 and modern browsers compliant with CSS3 transitionopts.
* Keyboard tab to active element captured and triggers hover state.
* Specify child elements for CSS3 transformation effects on parent hover.
* CSS transitions specified in CSS so they can be anything you want! :)
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
