jQuery CSS3 Hover Transform Plugin

A lightweight (2kb min) jQuery Plugin which handles CSS3 hover tranforms that work cross browser IE8+. Works on all modern browsers Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE. Old browsers IE9, IE8.

Download from GitHub

Demos

* Single elements scale – https://jsfiddle.net/aEPsh/

* Single elements scale & rotate – https://jsfiddle.net/wC9Wk/

* Single elements A few experiments – https://jsfiddle.net/sD5dP/

* Container element triggers scale on child – https://jsfiddle.net/MH2AS/

* One child element triggers another – https://jsfiddle.net/LuNgy/

Features

* CSS3 Transition Tranforms on Hover triggered by JavaScript.

* Cross Browser supported by IE8, IE9 and modern browsers compliant with CSS3 transitionopts.

* Keyboard tab to active element captured and triggers hover state.

* Specify child elements for CSS3 transformation effects on parent hover.

* CSS transitions specified in CSS so they can be anything you want! :)