Input Text Selection Code Snippets

Just building up a collection of input selection code snippets. The latest versions of Chrome and Firefox use the .setSelectionRange() function. Don’t forget Firefox needs focus first on an element before you can set the range. See Input.setSelectionRange.

Related post: HTML5 Input Autofocus

Get Cursor Position

// GET CURSOR POSITION jQuery.fn.getCursorPosition = function(){ if(this.lengh == 0) return -1; return $(this).getSelectionStart(); }

Set Text Selection

jQuery.fn.getSelectionStart = function(){ if(this.lengh == 0) return -1; input = this[0]; var pos = input.value.length; if (input.createTextRange) { var r = document.selection.createRange().duplicate(); r.moveEnd('character', input.value.length); if (r.text == '') pos = input.value.length; pos = input.value.lastIndexOf(r.text); } else if(typeof(input.selectionStart)!="undefined") pos = input.selectionStart; return pos; }

Set Cursor Position

//SET CURSOR POSITION jQuery.fn.setCursorPosition = function(pos) { this.each(function(index, elem) { if (elem.setSelectionRange) { elem.setSelectionRange(pos, pos); } else if (elem.createTextRange) { var range = elem.createTextRange(); range.collapse(true); range.moveEnd('character', pos); range.moveStart('character', pos); range.select(); } }); return this; };

Set Cursor Position (v2)