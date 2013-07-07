Free website creator by Imcreator

This is a Sponsored Review for Imcreator.com by jQuery4u.com.

Imcreator offers a free online tool to make a website. So I decided to give it a go and see what it was like to use as a developer I usually start from Bootstraps such as Twitter Bottstrap or Gumby2 or JS Frameworks which form the base of my Web Apps or CMS for blogging such as WordPress or Joomla.

First step is to choose a template, so I went with one called app_gradient as I liked the look of it.

Then I clicked “customise now” to see what I could do with it. It was easy to change the images, text and such just like a WYSIWYG you click an element and controls appear allowing you to customise it. Setting a favicon was easy enough I uploaded a 450kb PNG and it converted it on the fly. SEO settings for title, desc, keywords very easy to edit. Google Analytics ID is supported. There is a whole bunch or presets for the design which you can experiment with to get a look your after if your not quite sure what you want.

Then I clicked “publish” and named my website.

Entered my email, chose a username and password then the site got instantly published. You can check it out here: http://www.i-m.co/sdeering/flanders/.

Now to add a page.

I created a page witha youtube clip. http://www.i-m.co/sdeering/flanders/harry-potter.html. I added a menu to the homepage which automatically creates the link to the new page.

View my Flanders Site

Conclusion

So I created the site without a single line of code. That might be great for designers!!! (or developers who have little experience in developing websites from scratch). Or maybe good for the occasional clients who you could build their site in-front of them as you go through it together and they can login and make changes as they please. It has a footer banner as it’s freely hosted but you can remove that if you subscribe to hosting plan with Imcreator, which costs very similar to a regular hosting package. Once you are subscribed you can download you site and host elsewhere.