Skip to main content

Firefox Responsive Design View

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

I tend to use Chrome more these days but frequently need to test in other browsers. Here is a new feature in Firefox called Responsive Design View. Another cool way for checking your website layouts responsiveness and you can rotate for iPad testing.

File > Web Developer > Responsive Design View (CTRL+SHIFT+M)

25-05-2013 3-58-39 PM

25-05-2013 4-02-12 PM

Drag the window to resize or select resolution or rotate device.

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns