hidden (HTML attribute)

By Adam Roberts

Description

Using the hidden attribute (set to “true”), it is possible to hide any visual element that may otherwise appear with the embedded content. Typically it may be used for audio content whereby not including the attribute would result in the transport controls (play, pause, etc) being visible underneath the audio.

Example

The hidden attribute set to "true" to hide the transport control on some audio:

<embed src="Crash.wav" hidden="true"></embed>

Value

true” or “false” only.

