hidden (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Description
Using the
hidden attribute (set to “true”), it is possible to hide any visual element that may otherwise appear with the embedded content. Typically it may be used for audio content whereby not including the attribute would result in the transport controls (play, pause, etc) being visible underneath the audio.
Example
The
hidden attribute set to
"true" to hide the transport control on some audio:
<embed src="Crash.wav" hidden="true"></embed>
Value
“
true” or “
false” only.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns