cellpadding (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Description
Use the cellpadding attribute to create some space around the contents of table cells (in
th and
td elements). The effect of this attribute’s application won’t be immediately obvious unless you’ve also set a
border attribute for the table, as Figure 1 reveals.
The cellpadding attribute is similar to the
cellspacing attribute, which is used to create space between and outside of the table cells.
Example
The
cellpadding for this
table is set to
"5" pixels:
<table border="1" cellpadding="5"> <tr> <th>Account Type</th> <th>Interest Rate</th> </tr> <tr> <td>Smart</td> <td>From 2%</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Young Saver</td> <td>From 1.6%</td> </tr> </table>
Value
This attribute takes a numerical value, which reflects a pixel measurement.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns