Introducing the SitePoint Sass Reference

I like Sass. It’s a nice language, when used correctly. The official documentation is a good place to start, but I think there is room for improvement. It is a one-page document which can be cumbersome to browse but overlooks a lot of details as far as I can tell. It is a good start, but we can surely do better. So I thought, why not give it a try?

Today, I would like to introduce the SitePoint Sass Reference. This document, or should I say “guide” is a hand-written Sass documentation by yours truly, with help from who else but SitePoint’s own Sass editor, Stuart Robson. The goal is to walk through all Sass-related buzz words, and explain them as clearly as possible so that anyone can get started quickly.

Not sure what a mixin is? There is a page for that. Ever wondered how @extend works? There is a page for that. Want to know everything about variables? There is a page for that, too!

Of course this is a work in progress. Not only are the entries likely to be updated in order to add extra missing bits of information, but we also plan on adding more entries; especially in the “Ecosystem” section, where we would like to introduce more famous Sass tools such as Susy, True or the Sass Guidelines.

If you feel like contributing, or would like me to write an entry on something specific, be sure to tell me on Twitter or in the comments of this article. Anything about improving an entry is also nice; maybe we could find better or extra examples, or perhaps there is some missing information (I hope not!).

Along the lines of this project, I’d like to announce Jump Start Sass book in October (hopefully!), written by Stuart and me. You can already pre-order it on Learnable. Some chapters are already written, and I feel like it will be a great piece of work for anyone willing to get started with Sass. Seriously, order it. :P

That’s it! I hope you like it. Be sure to spread the word! :)