Copy Clipboard with CodeColorer Syntax Highlighter

Ok so here’s some code I used to add the copy to clipboard to the code snippets on this blog. This follows on from jQuery copy clipboard 4 options post which has a few options. The demo for this is on this page. This option uses Zero Clipboard plugin and a SWF file to accomplish the copy to clipboard on click.

1: Add the CodeColorer plugin

Add the CodeColorer WordPress plugin (+ configure your display settings – color scheme etc..)

2: Add the ZeroClipboard plugin

Add the ZeroClipboard plugin to your page.

ZeroClipboard.min.js

3: Setup the ZeroClipboard plugin

With Code Colorer generated HTML tags.

ZeroClipboard.setMoviePath("http://" + window.location.hostname + "/files/ZeroClipboard.swf"); a(".copy").mouseover(function () { var b = a(this).parents(".codecolorer-container:first").find(".codecolorer:first").text(); clip = new ZeroClipboard.Client; clip.setHandCursor(!0); clip.setText(b); clip.glue(this); var c = a(this); clip.addEventListener("complete", function () { c.text("copied!").fadeIn("slow") }) });

4: Add the copy to clipboard

Attach the copy to clipboard button to all of your code snippets on the page.

5: Optionally add a view in plain (raw)