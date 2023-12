Hi guys. I have a site, “SelfCleaners.com”. Its 8 months old with almost 180 articles, but a large chunk of my articles, 60+, are not being indexed.

It’s also not getting sufficient traffic (hit 1k traffic in month 7, last month).

My keyword analysis is good, choose low competition topic, wrong original content, many of my first articles ranked on page 1 in the first few months, yet no traffic till date.

Pls what can I do to increase the indexing and traffic?